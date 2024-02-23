How ‘Demon Slayer: To The Hashira’ Training Sets Up Season 5

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer – To the Hashira Training sets the tone for the upcoming season of the anime. The demons are preparing something big against the Demon Slayer Corps, and the Swordsmith Village was just the start.

It’s normal for old places to be creepy, but this is Demon Slayer, where actual demons exist. While hunting down a demon, Iguro and Sanemi found an abandoned castle that was infested by demons. Iguro and Sanemi, the Serpent Hashira and the Wind Hashira, almost landed themselves in Muzan’s Infinity Castle. But instead of falling through the castle, both Hashiras fell back into the abandoned castle.

At home base, Tanjiro has recovered. The blade Tanjiro found in the doll was reforged by Urodaki and embellished with the late Flame Hashira’s tsuba. It’s a good tribute to Rengoku, which is sure to bring tears to the eyes of any Demon Slayer fan.

Tamayo is Invited at the Demon Slayer Headquarters

Meanwhile, Nezuko has been playing under the Sun, and her blood is confirmed to be evolving and mutating. Tamayo, who theorized this possibility for Nezuko, was found by Ubuyashiki’s crow. She’s invited to join forces with the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, to concoct a poison against Muzan Kibutsuji.

The only right answer is to agree, but Tamayo is a demon herself. She has reasons to fear the Hashiras, even if they have the same goal of defeating Muzan.

The Hashira Training Arc Begins

It’s not all good news, though, since Ubuyashiki Kagaya, the master of the Demon Slayers, has passed away. The Demon Slayer Corps will be in dire straits, and the Hashira have been commanded by Amane, the wife of Kagaya, to awaken their Demon Slayer Marks. Tokito was able to explain how he awakened the mark, and the only way to do it is by putting themselves in life-threatening conditions.

As Tokito puts it, the only difference between those who awaken the mark and those who don’t is based on who survives. That’s one way of saying, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” but there’s hardly anything to lose when demons are out for the heads of the Demon Slayer Corps and the Hashiras, so death isn’t really a grave threat. They’re all in this together to defeat Muzan, so it’s all hopeful from here on out.

That’s if everybody cooperates. The Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, is backing out of the Hashira Training. It’s unexplained why, but he leaves off with “I’m not like the rest of you.” Is that an insult or high praise? It’s hard to tell with a quiet guy like Giyu, but his refusal is something to explore in the coming season.

(featured image: Ufotable)

