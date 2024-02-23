Is the New ‘Demon Slayer’ Movie Subbed or Dubbed? That Depends

Before you head out to the theater to see Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training this weekend, you might be wondering if the latest movie in the anime series is being shown in English or in Japanese with subtitles. The answer to both is: yes.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training is officially in theaters as of February 23. The latest installment in the wildly popular anime bridges seasons 3 and 4. Similar to the previous film, To the Swordsmith Village, the new Demon Slayer movie comprises the season 3 finale—”A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light”—and the first episode of season 4. To the Hashira Training wraps up the Swordsmith Village arc and begins the highly anticipated Hashira Training arc, in which Tanjiro and his allies begin training under the Hashira, the most powerful demon slayers in the world, to prepare for their showdown with the demon king Muzan.

Whether you prefer watching anime in Japanese with English subtitles or dubbed in English, you’ll be pleased to know that Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training is playing in both formats. You’ll just need to check with your local theater to determine which version(s) are screening near you.

With Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training in theaters, it won’t be much longer before season 4 arrives on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing / Aniplex of America)

