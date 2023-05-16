A Guide to Every ‘Demon Slayer’ Arc
Someday I will destroy all the demons.
But right now the only demon I’m worried about is FORMATTING. Should I organize these Demon Slayer arcs into tables? Perhaps a bulleted list? Maybe I should create a powerpoint and then embed a link to it? I guess I could just use the same system that I used for this Chainsaw Man arc list, but where’s the originality in that?
I want to show you these arcs in some artistic, groundbreaking sort of way. In a way that’s provocative and grotesque, like the title art for Beef. It needs to be BOLD. NEW. AVANT GARDE. I’ll pull a Marina Abramović and sit in a chair in a museum, then nerds from around the world will flock to me for my anime knowledge and line up to sit across from me. When their turn arrives I will tell them all that they wish to know by tongue-clicking in morse code. Arc 1: The Final Section arc will be “click clack clicky click clop!”
This is too difficult. Instead, I’ll just give you a complete list of every Demon Slayer arc, with the relevant episodes and chapters—in release order:
- The Final Selection Arc
- Chapters 1-9
- Episodes 1-5
- The Kidnapper’s Bog Arc
- Chapters 10-13
- Episodes 6-7
- The Asakusa Arc
- Chapters 14-19
- Episodes 8-10
- The Tsuzumi Mansion Arc
- Chapters 20-27
- Episodes 11-14
- The Mount Natagumo Arc
- Chapters 28-44
- Episodes 15-21
- The Rehabilitation Training Arc
- Chapters 45-53
- Episodes 22-26
- The Mugen Train Arc
- Chapters 54-69
- Episodes 27-34
- The Entertainment District Arc
- Chapters 70-97
- Episodes 34-44
- The Swordsmith Village Arc
- Chapters 98-127
- TBA
- The Hashira Training Arc
- Chapters 130-136
- TBA
- The Infinity Castle Arc
- Chapters 137-183
- TBA
- The Sunrise Countdown Arc
- Chapters 184-205
- TBA

