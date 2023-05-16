A Guide to Every ‘Demon Slayer’ Arc

Someday I will destroy all the demons.

But right now the only demon I’m worried about is FORMATTING. Should I organize these Demon Slayer arcs into tables? Perhaps a bulleted list? Maybe I should create a powerpoint and then embed a link to it? I guess I could just use the same system that I used for this Chainsaw Man arc list, but where’s the originality in that?

I want to show you these arcs in some artistic, groundbreaking sort of way. In a way that’s provocative and grotesque, like the title art for Beef. It needs to be BOLD. NEW. AVANT GARDE. I’ll pull a Marina Abramović and sit in a chair in a museum, then nerds from around the world will flock to me for my anime knowledge and line up to sit across from me. When their turn arrives I will tell them all that they wish to know by tongue-clicking in morse code. Arc 1: The Final Section arc will be “click clack clicky click clop!”

This is too difficult. Instead, I’ll just give you a complete list of every Demon Slayer arc, with the relevant episodes and chapters—in release order:

The Final Selection Arc

Chapters 1-9

Episodes 1-5

The Kidnapper’s Bog Arc

Chapters 10-13

Episodes 6-7

The Asakusa Arc

Chapters 14-19

Episodes 8-10

The Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

Chapters 20-27

Episodes 11-14

The Mount Natagumo Arc

Chapters 28-44

Episodes 15-21

The Rehabilitation Training Arc

Chapters 45-53

Episodes 22-26

The Mugen Train Arc

Chapters 54-69

Episodes 27-34

The Entertainment District Arc

Chapters 70-97

Episodes 34-44

The Swordsmith Village Arc

Chapters 98-127

TBA

The Hashira Training Arc

Chapters 130-136

TBA

The Infinity Castle Arc

Chapters 137-183

TBA

The Sunrise Countdown Arc

Chapters 184-205

TBA

(featured image: Ufotable)

