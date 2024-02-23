There’s Only One Way To See This Weekend’s Biggest Movie Release

With Dune: Part Two arriving next week, it may seem like movie theaters are experiencing the calm before the storm. However, this weekend has at least one notable release: a new movie based on the hit anime Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training pulled $1.8 million at the box office from Thursday night previews. If this weekend is as quiet as some analysts are projecting—and if Madame Web doesn’t get a significant bump from morbidly curious moviegoers—the new Demon Slayer movie could come out on top. The anime feature’s only real competition is Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae musician.

To the Hashira Training is the third Demon Slayer movie to be released theatrically, following 2021’s Mugen Train and 2023’s To the Swordsmith Village, both of which featured pivotal arcs in the series. To the Hashira Training comprises the season 3 finale and the season 4 premiere, bridging the two installments as the anime heads into its ultimate conclusion. The film follows Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they train with the eponymous Hashira, the strongest demon slayers in the world, to prepare for their climactic battle with the evil demon king Muzan.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training is being released exclusively in theaters this weekend, so if you want to see the latest chapter in the hit anime series, you know what to do.

