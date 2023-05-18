Is the ‘Demon Slayer’ Manga Over?

I got bad news for ya, kid.

The Demon Slayer manga is done. Over. Finito. In fact, I just wrote a whole article about it with an in-depth explanation of the ending. And while there could POSSIBLY be a new chapter (because popular IPs never stay dead for long), it’s likely that the story ends with the manga.

But fear not! Demon Slayer season 3 is currently out, and the denizens of the internet are already predicting a fourth season. After all, how could there not be? Demon Slayer is one of the most successful anime of the modern era, and the manga has sold millions of copies around the world.

Smart money says that there will be no end to Demon Slayer‘s printed material. I’m seeing a future full of concept art collections, lore-building compendiums, and more. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a few one-shot comics tht delve deeper into the pasts of all our favorite Hashira, or even new adventures that happened during the gaps in the manga. Tanjiro spent two years training with the Demon Slayer Corps. Surely SOMETHING interesting happened to him during that time.

And of course, there will also be a live-action version of Demon Slayer hitting theaters this year. If it does well, the film may add a new financial incentive for the creators of the original manga to pump out more stories. That being said … I kinda hope they don’t? I’m all for cute one-shots, but I think that the ending of Demon Slayer was successful and satisfying. I’d hate to see the story cheapened by an infinite number of add-ons or reboots. Better to burn out than to fade away. That’s the Hashira way, after all.

(featured image: Ufotable)

