‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 Is Almost Here and I Am Hyperventilating

Seriously, I need to breathe into a brown paper bag right now.

You can tie this “10 Anime Like Demon Slayer” list to a brick and throw it out your window onto the sidewalk below because YOU DON’T NEED IT ANYMORE. Demon Slayer season 3 is coming out and you don’t have to force yourself to watch ANYTHING ELSE except sweet, sweet Tanjiro and his demon-slaying pals.

So when will Demon Slayer season 3 be released?

Remember that brick that I said you should throw out your window? Well, I picked it up, bought a one-way ticket to Japan, and threw that brick through the window of Ufotable studios. I then vaulted through the broken glass, screaming, “WHEN WHEN WHEN” until finally one employee looked into my bloodshot, glass-filled eyes and understood what I meant. He told me that Demon Slayer would be coming out on April 9, 2023. JUST AS MY BLOOD SACRIFICES HAD FORETOLD.

Not willing to take any chances, I put a black bag over the employee’s head, duct-taped him to my back, and leapt back out the window and over the rooftops to the basement of the quaint suburban home I was squatting so as to question him further.

Who’s in the new season of Demon Slayer?

I FOUND THE CAST LIST! I PRIED IT FROM THE COLD, DEAD FINGERS OF A UFOTABLE EMPLOYEE I WAS INTERROGATING IN MY BASEMENT.

*Ahem* The Japanese cast is as follows:

• Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae

• Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kitô

• Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

• Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono

• Muzan Kibutsuji – Toshihiko Seki

• Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Toshiyuki Morikawa

• Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai

• Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa

• Muichiro Tokito – Kengo Kawanishi

• Kanae Kocho – Ai Kayano

You can’t quite read the last entry because of the bloodstains, but it says “Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri as Reina Ueda.”

Wait … you wanted the English dub cast, too? Shit … brb. Gotta go find another one—an employee, I mean.

Found one! Here’s the list he gave me, written in blood on a series of bar napkins:

• Tanjiro Kamado – Zach Aguilar

• Nezuko Kamado – Abby Trott

• Inosuke Hashibira – Bryce Papenbrook

• Zenitsu Agatsuma – Aleks Le

• Muzan Kibutsuji – Greg Chun

• Kagaya Ubuyashiki – Matthew Mercer

• Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka – Johnny Yong Bosch

• Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji – Kira Buckland

• Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito – Griffin Burns

• Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho – Bridget Hoffman

• Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri – Brianna Knickerbocker

Wait, what’s the plot again?

You don’t remember? I thought you were a fan? I’ll remind you this once.

So season 3 is gonna start with the Swordsmith’s Village arc, which is the ninth arc in the manga. It picks up after the Entertainment District arc. You know, the one where Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui made a mess of those creepy demon siblings Daki and Gyutaro? Well, turns out those demon siblings also made a mess of Tanjiro’s sword. He’s gotta go to the Swordsmith’s Village to get it repaired. If you’ve read the manga, you know what happens next. If you haven’t …

*SPOILER ALERT*

The village gets attacked by demons. I guess that’s not really a spoiler since demons are kind of always attacking? But one of these demons is SPECIAL. I’m referring, of course, to the Upper Rank Six who leads the demon horde. Things are looking grim for Tanjiro, but luckily the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito is gonna help him out!

I don’t believe you. Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer season 3?

I find your lack of faith disturbing …

Yes, there is a trailer. See above. Knock yourself out. Then report back to me. I’m building an underground bunker to host the season 3 viewing party. Bring snacks, because the bunker’s locks are on the outside.

