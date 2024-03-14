We Can Pretend ‘Demon Slayer’ Ends After Season Three, Right?

We can pretend Demon Slayer’s anime is finished, right? That the three completed seasons are all we’re getting and the series is now done? If you want a happy ending, don’t stick around to read more. You can blissfully pretend that the anime won’t have a fourth season.

Recommended Videos

We’re not avoiding reality because we think Demon Slayer’s fourth season is going to be terrible. It’s just going to be heartbreakingly tragic. But if you don’t want to lie to yourself and are prepared to experience pure suffering, then the answer is no, the anime is not over. Demon Slayer likely still has a couple of seasons left before it concludes.

The more pressing question we should be asking is: Who’ll be left alive by the end of the anime?

Feel free to explore that question on your own in the manga, which published its last chapter in 2020. Koyoharu Gotouge, the author of Demon Slayer, left us all crying, screaming, and punching the wall. I’m not about to relive all those horrors for you. Besides, that kind of pain is best experienced once Ufotable gets to animating all the deaths coming your way.

Infinity Castle Arc

After the Hashira Training Arc, which was condensed into a movie, the fourth season will be about the Infinity Castle Arc of the Demon Slayer Manga. You’ve seen the fancy interiors of Muzan’s sophisticated, maze-like castle before. But this time, the Demon Slayer Corps is going on an offensive and plunging in to take the heads of the Upper Moon Demons! Muzan Kibutsuji included, of course.

This will all come at a high price for our heroes, but none of it will be in vain. The fourth season of Demon Slayer is destined to give us flashier animation for everybody’s breathing styles, and we’re about to see several Hashira reveal their fighting prowess during their clashes against the Upper Moon Demons.

Depending on how the manga is adapted, Infinity Castle Arc may not be the final season of Demon Slayer. In fact, we might all experience a major cliffhanger (please don’t do this Ufotable). So buckle up, grab your tissues, and brace yourself for the emotional damage about to come your way.

(featured image: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]