Will There Be a ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 5?

Wait, didn’t y’all just ask about season 4?

Yep, right here. And I answered your questions, didn’t I? After all, Demon Slayer season 4 hasn’t even come out yet. Can’t you just be happy with the fact that it’s in production? You all need to understand that patience is a virtue. Or that you have to eat your dinner before you get dessert. Or some other annoying platitude about how sometimes life makes you wait around for things that you want.

How do I know that season 4 is certain to come out? Because look! The app formerly known as Twitter says so!

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 IN PRODUCTION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/7divkueJex — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 6, 2023

Season 4 is going to be covering the Hashira Training Arc. What’s that? It’s where all the Hashira come together in order to personally train the less experienced members of the Demon Slayer Corps. How do I know? The dead bird app strikes again!

DEMON SLAYER KEY VISUALS

HASHIRA TRAINING ARC ANNOUNCED pic.twitter.com/THmCp56fV7 — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 18, 2023

Look at that! Sweet, sweet season 4 visuals!

After the Hashira training arc comes the Infinity Castle arc. You know, the arc where they invade Muzan’s mind-bendy stronghold and fight through the Upper Ranks? It’s possible that the arc could be covered in season 4, but it’s equally possible that the Infinity Castle arc will serve as the beginning of season 5. After that comes the longest battle in the series: the final confrontation with Muzan. That one battle will likely take the remaining half of season 5 to complete, minus an episode or two at the end showing the epilogue.

So there you have it. Now be a good lil’ demon slayer and wait for the sun to go down. Then the demons are SURE to come.

(featured image: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]