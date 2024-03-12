Shinobu Kocho Is the Deadliest Hashira from Demon Slayer

Kocho Shinobu from Demon Slayer is the Insect Hashira. She’s kind towards those in the Demon Slayer Corps, and she even offered Tanjiro water when he was interrogated about Nezuko. But beneath that kindness is a simmering and undying anger for demons.

Needless to say, Shinobu is swift and deadly. She’s the only Hashira in the series shown to kill demons with poison instead of the classic beheading. But how did she learn to craft lethal substances, and what’s the reason behind her unwavering rage?

Just like many characters in the series, Shinobu lost her family to demons. She grew up in a happy and wealthy home but her parents would be murdered by demons. Gyomei, the Stone Hashira, would save Shinobu and her older sister, Kanae.

Both sisters would adopt Kanao Tsuyuri, and all three would be part of the Demon Slayer Corps. Kanae became a Hashira with her own invented breathing technique, Flower Breathing. Because Shinobu wasn’t as strong as the other Demon Slayers or her sister, she would invent Insect Breathing derived from her older sister’s technique, which would combine agility and quick, successive attacks.

Kanae would tragically be killed by Upper Moon 2, and she wished for Shinobu to live a normal life instead. This didn’t happen since Shinobu decided to live her life annihilating demons. Even if she’s not as strong as the other members, she is undoubtedly the smartest Hashira around. She utilized her knowledge about compounding medicine from her late parents and incorporated this into the way she fought.

Her attacks would be laced with wisteria, which is extremely lethal to demons. She’s like a doctor who’s sent to kill demons with her deadly mix of poisons and precise attacks.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to call Shinobu a medical prodigy. Even Muzan himself acknowledged the threat Shinobu possessed from her medical expertise. He was right to worry, because Shinobu’s anti-Muzan drug would later be key in the Hashiras’ fight against Muzan Kibutsuji.

(featured image: Ufotable)

