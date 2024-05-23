Ryan Reynolds Is Having the Best Time Dunking on Those ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Rumors

Every time there’s a new Deadpool & Wolverine rumor, I wait for Ryan Reynolds to make fun of it. It’s become a favorite pastime. Reynolds never hesitates to call out the “scoops” or people trying to ruin the movie for fans.

The latest rumor to go wild online is that Taylor Swift is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I have seen countless tweets about meetings with President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, with many speculating that she’ll be in Deadpool & Wolverine. Not because of any real information, but because Swift is friends with Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively.

During an interview with Fandango, the rumors about Swift playing Dazzler came up and Reynolds addressed the rumors in typical Reynolds fashion.

When Jacqueline Coley tried to talk about the Swifties in the cast’s mentions, she said she knew that Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Reynolds would lie to her. “I think we’re going to go with avoidance more than dishonesty,” Levy responded.

After saying that they were not going to be dishonest, Reynolds addressed the rumor by saying he saw one that claimed Elvis Presley was in the movie. Do you mean Austin Butler or literal Elvis, sir? To be fair, there are a lot of maybes surrounding this movie (and I have my favorites) but the comments about Swift have just ended up louder than the rest. The Swifties have that kind of power.

“Movies like this, there’s so much speculation, so many people that might end up in the film,” Reynolds explained. “I mean, I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything could happen, and that’s sort of what I love about this universe and this world. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

So … is it true or what?

Anything is possible with Deadpool & Wolverine

Do I think that Taylor Swift is primed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It doesn’t really matter what I think. But the casting would make sense. Alison Blaire, a.k.a.Dazzler, is a mutant and pop singer who can manipulate sound waves. If Swift is a perfect fit for anyone in the MCU, it is Dazzler.

But the Swift rumors have just been the louder ones we’ve heard recently. So loud, in fact, that this is not the first time Levy has had to address them. While speaking with The Wrap, Levy acknowledged how much fans want to see Swift play Alison. “They sure are loud,” Levy said. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

So anything is possible when Wade Wilson is involved. But I don’t think Reynolds, Jackman, or Levy are going to let this secret out of the bag before we’re sitting in front of the big screen. Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

