Glen Powell’s ‘The Running Man’ is the ‘Twisters’ reunion ‘Wicked: Part Two’ might not be ready for

It is a great day when I get to write about Glen Powell, Edgar Wright, and Twisters. The upcoming Stephen King adaptation from Wright got a release date, new casting, and has me excited. But then again, Glen Powell’s filmography should always have us hype.

Recommended Videos

Edgar Wright is working on adapting The Running Man, the 1982 novel from King. It was made into a movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 1987 and the new remake is being released in the year that the novel was originally set: 2025. Written under King’s pseudonym, Richard Bachman, the novel took us into the world of a totalitarian regime where a game show rules the masses.

Powell was tapped to play a man desperate for money to try to save his sick daughter. He joins a game show aptly called The Running Man where killers hunt down contestants. So basically he has to survive “The Most Dangerous Game” and I love it. Joining Powell in the cast is his Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian! She’ll be playing another contestant on the show.

As a huge fan of Edgar Wright’s work, I have been absolutely losing my mind about this one. Can’t wait to see Katy through his lens!



Also fuck yeah Twisters reunion! https://t.co/hC6ZOc6RK9 — Kylie Chi 季 ???️‍? (@TheKylieChi) October 4, 2024

The news is the first the public heard more about the film outside of Powell sharing news on it. When we originally heard that it was happening, fans of both Wright and Powell got excited to see the two working together. Wright, who has made films like Last Night in Soho and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, is one of our more brilliant filmmakers and seeing his take on a King novel is intriguing.

That mixed with Powell’s star power and it isn’t surprising that fans got excited for this with little to no information. What’s fun now is that my own new Barbenheimer is underway with The Running Man releasing on the same day as Wicked: Part Two.

Look at her, she’s Ricked

I don’t like to push two movies into a Barbenheimer situation all on their own. I want the organic magic that happened in July of 2023. But for me, personally, having both The Running Man and the second Wicked movie coming out on November 21, 2025 is the perfect gift to me. Happy birthday month to future me!

I love that Powell is continuing to do remakes and if it means that he does it with actors like O’Brian, even better. She is one of our best out there right now and we already know that her and Powell are magnetic on screen together. Getting to see them in Wright’s version of The Running Man is that much sweeter.

Outside of Powell, O’Brian, and a release date, we don’t know much else and that’s fine by me. I could go into this movie not seeing a single trailer because that’s how excited I am for Wright’s take on this.

I trust Edgar Wright with anything

It isn’t surprising that I am a Wright fan. I grew up watching the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, I was a huge fan of Scott Pilgrim. When he branches out and takes on deeper themes, like in Last Night in Soho, he still brings his brilliant point of view to life through his direction. Baby Driver captivated audiences in a completely different way from the rest of Wright’s work.

My point is: I’ve never watched an Edgar Wright movie I wasn’t in love with. So Wright taking on The Running Man is, to me, a perfect fit. Throwing in a Twisters reunion, just for me? I love it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy