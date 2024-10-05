How many more movies can we expect from Paramount’s ‘A Quiet Place’ franchise?

The A Quiet Place series has established itself as a classic franchise in the modern era of horror films, thanks to its unique premise and exceptional performances.

Developed by John Krasinski, there have been three releases in the A Quiet Place universe: A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and A Quiet Place: Day One, which is a spinoff based on the events that precede the first film. The first two movies were directed by Krasinski, while the spinoff was helmed by Michael Sarnoski, who plans to produce a follow-up. Meanwhile, work on the third film in the mainline series is underway, with Krasinski returning to direct. That will be the fourth A Quiet Place film overall.

As development continues on A Quiet Place Part III, fans are curious to know if there’s a fourth film being planned for the main A Quiet Place timeline. At the time of writing, neither Paramount nor Krasinki has spoken about a potential fourth volume, and it appears fans might have to wait until the release and subsequent box-office performance of Part III to get a potential update. Meanwhile, they can keep themselves occupied with the news that is likely to come out around A Quiet Place: Day One 2.

Spoilers to the A Quiet Place film series follow!

A Quiet Place Part III was expected to be released in 2025 but has been delayed indefinitely. Not much is known about the film except that the core cast of Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds are all expected to return. Djimon Hounsou, who acts as a bridge between the main series and its spinoff, will not return, following the character’s death in the previous installment. Cillian Murphy could potentially reprise his role as Emmett.

The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/im2R4jPwj5 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

All three releases in the franchise have found success at the box office, establishing the series as a cornerstone at Paramount. While Day One wasn’t necessarily as celebrated as its predecessor by critics, it did wonders commercially, securing the best box office opening of all three films. While the franchise doesn’t necessarily have as many titles as the Conjuring or the Insidious films, it has proven that it can go toe-to-toe with any modern horror film series.

All releases from the A Quiet Place universe are available to stream on Paramount+.

