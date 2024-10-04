Robbie Williams’ ‘Better Man’ biopic’s CGI monkey is more profound than you think

Biopics are often derided for being boring, monotonous, and lacking a punch, and English popstar Robbie Williams seems to have taken that criticism to heart.

Paramount Pictures has released a trailer for Williams’ upcoming biographical Better Man, in which a monkey plays the former Take That member (yes, you read that right). Williams voiced the intriguing-looking ape, and director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) uses motion capture to bring the iconic singer’s life to the screen.

Based on a true story… ‘BETTER MAN’ – coming soon. Visit https://t.co/eUavH6c7eJ for more info and global release dates. #BetterManMovie pic.twitter.com/g4HWTjvOzC — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) October 2, 2024

There’s been considerable online chatter about the film since it debuted at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival. However, the presence of a talking monkey being the protagonist was mostly kept under wraps, and now audiences are intrigued to find out how this decision by Gracey is going to pan out.

Gracey and Williams outlined their thought process in a recent Vanity Fair interview. Here’s what Gracey had to say:

To see himself as a performing monkey wasn’t just whilst he was famous. You’re going to fall in love with this character, this little monkey. And you’re going to invest emotionally in this little monkey.’ As long as you set that contract at the start of the film, you’re in, and you will go with that monkey through the entire journey. Michael Gracey/Vanity Fair

Williams confirmed that he was onboard as soon as he heard the idea from the director:

Straight away, yes. Because I want everything that I do from here on in to be slightly unusual, so that fits that narrative. Robbie Williams/Vanity Fair

Jonno Davies has done the majority of the motion capture for the protagonist, with Williams contributing as well. Davies is mainly known among English-speaking audiences for playing Alex DeLarge in the stage production of A Clockwork Orange. His other credits include the Prime Video series Hunters and an appearance in the 2016 epic historical drama Ben-Hur.

Better Man stars Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Anthony Hayes, Damon Herriman, and Kate Mulvany in supporting roles. Jake Simmance (Gary Barlow), Liam Head (Howard Donald), Jesse Hyde (Mark Owen), and Chase Vollenweider (Jason Orange) play Robbie Williams’ Take That bandmates in the movie. Gracey, Oliver Cole, and Simon Gleeson have contributed to the film’s script, which includes Batu Sener’s score along with Williams’ songs.

The film is set for a limited theatrical release on Christmas in the United States, followed by a Boxing Day release in Australia. Paramount will give the flick a wider release in theaters across the States on 17 January 2025.

