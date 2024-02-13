We All Want to Know: Who Is Playing Logan In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

We are finally getting the Deadpool/Wolverine team-up we’ve been waiting for! But who is bringing Logan to life in Deadpool & Wolverine? With the trailer only giving us glimpses at Wolverine from the back or in shadow, the question remains. Well, we do know confirmed at least one actor playing him.

Our angry boy is coming back with Hugh Jackman in the role. Jackman played Wolverine in the X-Men franchise but famously “left” the role after Logan gave fans his take on old man Wolverine. It took Jackman’s friendship with Reynolds after the two working together on X-Men Origins: Wolverine to really give us the Wade and Logan outing we’ve been waiting for.

Still, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that we may be getting more than one take on the character now that Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is working with the TVA. In a scene where Wolverine is sitting at a table, we just see his shoulders.

Yes, that’s enough for Marvel fans to get really into figuring out what is going on and who that could be. Because look, those shoulders look a bit slender and Hugh Jackman is not known for being small. So unless he really slimmed down his shoulders, this could be another actor.

Hit us with the theories. What Patch is it? Is it Hugh Jackman’s Fox Wolverine? Is it a random variant Wolverine? Is it the new MCU Wolverine!? Daniel Radcliffe?! Taron Egerton!? Someone else!?! #DeadpoolWolverine #DeadpoolAndWolverine #XMen pic.twitter.com/Pg3JKyuWhO — X-Men Trove (@xmentrove) February 12, 2024

With the question asked, fans have now started to study the shoulders of some of their favorite options for Logan if he were to be recast. Who knew we were all so good at studying the shoulders of actors?

Which Logan will we get?

(Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios)

I am someone who has both loved Jackman’s take on Wolverine and also someone who has asked that the next actor be short. In the comics, Logan is 5’3″ and his power is still unmatched. We love our short king. Hollywood took that height and said “Let’s add an entire foot” when they cast 6’3″ Hugh Jackman.

Again, I loved Jackman but he is hunky and tall and I love my shorty Wolvy. So when fans began to theorize who this potential “other” Wolverine could be, the fan-favorite casting of Daniel Radcliffe came to mind. Now, even Daniel Radcliffe is taller than comics Logan but we can let his 5’5″ stature slide. Another option was Taron Egerton. Standing at 5’9″, he is still on the taller side for the Logan of my dreams but I do also love Egerton very dearly and think he would be a strong pick for Logan.

Now, nothing is confirmed about there being more than one version of Wolverine in the movie. So as far as we know, that is Hugh Jackman in a white suit. Still, it is interesting how many fans have jumped at the idea of another take on the character being included.

There’s a lot to look forward to with Deadpool & Wolverine and getting to see Logan in his classic yellow and blue suit is enough to have me screaming. But I do also like the excitement of fan-casting possible successors to take over for Hugh Jackman.

(featured image: Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios)

