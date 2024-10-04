‘Miracles happen’: The Princess Diaries 3 is in development!

My lovely citizens of Genovia, our time has come! For years, fans have wanted to see Mia Thermopolis back on our screens (and in our hearts). Luckily, it seems as if our prayers have finally been answered! The Queen of Genovia is coming back for The Princess Diaries 3.

If you have been waiting for Mia’s (Anne Hathaway) life as queen, ruling with Nicholas Devereaux (Chris Pine) at her side, the time may finally be now. Variety reported that The Princess Diaries 3 is officially underway at Disney with Adele Lim set to direct. Flora Greeson, known for her work on The High Note, is set to write the screenplay.

“As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

We don’t know much about the plot as of this moment, just that it will not be a reboot of the franchise but will be a continuation of Mia Thermopolis’ story. The original film, The Princess Diaries, captivated young audiences back in 2001. The follow-up had Mia traveling to Genovia where she was forced into tryin to find a husband. It introduced Pine’s Nicholas and The Princess Diaries: A Royal Engagement left us wanting more of Nick and Mia’s love story.

Now, 20 years later, we are ready and willing to see what Lim, Greeson, Hathaway, and the creative team behind The Princess Diaries 3.

This movie can save us

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement for the third installment. But one thing is clear: We want Chris Pine back as Nicholas. “If Chris Pine doesn’t return in Princess Diaries 3 as Prince Consort to Her Majesty, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia, I’m going to lose it!”

If Chris Pine doesn’t return in Princess Diaries 3 as Prince Consort to Her Majesty, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia, I'm going to lose it! https://t.co/sN2MmHh4qd pic.twitter.com/K2iBkGg44s — ✨Bailey Knaub⁷✨ (@BaileyKnaub) October 4, 2024

There are just some movies that define a generation and these are those for millennials. We grew up dreaming of becoming a princess and going to the country of Genovia. So to keep that dream alive all these years later? It still means a lot to us.

And we’re just really excited to have Anne Hathaway back as Mia. I hope King Louie is still around.

Me finding out Princess Diaries 3 is happening with Anne Hathaway coming back as the Queen of Genovia: ???pic.twitter.com/XZRJirQdyQ — ???????✖️✖️//?⏳?? TROP S2 ERA??‍♀️ (@giselleb1234) October 4, 2024

Truth is, this movie really has the power to save us. I’m not joking. The joy that The Princess Diaries franchise brings to fans is unmatched. Often, it is a franchise I turn to for comfort and now that a third installment is coming our way, we will just have more joy in our lives.

I just really want Nicholas and Mia to kiss in a fountain again if I can put one request out there. But this movie is going to be everything to me. As Rachael Conrad wrote, the films “has the power to heal our broken nation.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:



Princess Diaries 3 has the power to heal our broken nation https://t.co/QTD1OWCzha pic.twitter.com/KIVQXwfKP6 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) October 4, 2024

Guys, we did it. Mia Thermopolis is coming back. Our queen will rule again!

