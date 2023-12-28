We Need More Gojo! Here’s What We Know About ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season has been one of the most popular anime of the year, and with the airing of the finale, we are already desperate to know when we will get to see more of Yuji Itadori and the rest. Let’s look, then, at what we know about a possible third season.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s penultimate episode expanded the fighting that has been happening throughout the season by bringing together characters that had previously remained separate. We discovered new revelations as to Yuji’s potential background and saw characters that had remained on the sidelines finally make their battle entrance.

The entire season has been a non-stop tragedy fest, with beloved characters biting the bullet (I genuinely cried when Nanami died), as well as villains. We saw battles from two of the strongest characters, Satoru Gojo and Sukuna. Though their appearances in this season were phenomenal and terrifying, they weren’t as present as we may have liked them to be. Overall, this season ramped up the drama and action to another level, with the title of the arc, “The Shibuya Incident” trending across social media platforms.

The finale airs today but the story isn’t finished, with Gege Akutami’s manga still ongoing (though likely to conclude next year). With more story to tell the anime has the potential to continue, but with animators quitting the anime’s production studio MAPPA en masse due to grueling working conditions, it’s unsure how long we will have to wait before the next season.

At the time of writing, it is unknown if we will get a third season. Anime can notoriously take a long time to get a new season confirmed, with some shows simply leaving fans hanging for years with no solid answer. Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season debuted in 2020 and the second in 2022, and the second season wasn’t even announced until 2022, so we could be waiting a while for season 3’s release (or even announcement), although the show’s rising popularity may speed things up.

It usually comes down to popularity: how well the anime did, how sales for the manga are doing, and how much manga is there left to adapt. Though there appeared to be an announcement on X by Akutami, it turned out to be fake, getting fans all worked up over nothing.

In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, the second season of the anime has done incredibly well, receiving praise from fans and critics alike. Akutami has also suggested that he will be finishing up the manga next year, so with that in mind, it doesn’t look like waiting for the author will be an issue for MAPPA, either. Still, MAPPA will need to create better working conditions for their staff and pay them what they deserve for bringing such a fantastic show to life if they want to progress smoothly with the next season.

A third season would likely look at the ending of “The Shibuya Incident” arc as well as the “Itadori’s Extermination” arc, where Yuji once again faces execution due to hosting one of the world’s most powerful evils in his body. We hope to have some good news soon, so stay tuned!

