If the 2024 Paris Olympics have hijacked your life, nobody blames you. It’s also getting some wild social media eyeballs for the most unexpected reasons—like the unmatched vibes of two air pistol shooters, Kim Yeji of South Korea and Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey!

The 2024 Paris Olympics has kept social media buzzing, whether it was about that now-deleted opening ceremony video or the audience crushing over pommel horse hottie Stephen Nedoroscik. But now it looks like the hot zone has shifted from gymnastics to air pistol shooting, thanks to Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec.

Both these competitors participated in the air pistol shooting event and clinched silver medals for their countries. And both of them have gone viral for giving off immaculate vibes while shooting, but for somewhat opposite reasons!

First came the 31-year-old sharpshooter from South Korea. Yeji, geared up like some slick futuristic assassin that walked out of The Wachowskis’ Matrix movies or The Terminator, went on to break a world record and won a silver in the 10-meter air pistol event, while her teammate Oh Ye-jin won the gold.

Kim Yeji, the woman who just set a new world record for the Women's 25m Pistol pic.twitter.com/dPS3JGdgfR — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) July 30, 2024

It’s hard to not be in awe of her overall vibe because she makes it look like she just woke up and decided to do this, effortlessly! A cute little detail to note is that she was clutching a stuffed baby elephant toy belonging to her daughter while she performed this feat. Is that the coolest mom on the planet or what?

Another video of Yeji, from the 2024 ISSF World Cup, where she told a reporter that there was “nothing to improve” in her skill, had people declaring her the coolest person ever!

I’m calling it right now she’s going to be in a movie in the next 4 years. — Kofi (@realkofik) July 30, 2024

she looks like she came from an action thriller movie ?? — ??????? ????? (@saylesssavage) July 30, 2024

Main character energy — Mark Chapman (@MC_IBTimesSG) July 30, 2024

Underrated aspect of Yeji Kim's coolness is how blasé she seems about the whole thing. She looks like she knows she could do this in her sleep. https://t.co/O09ZbcJslH — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) July 30, 2024

This girl is a movie character like how is she real pic.twitter.com/hys1bLyj4t — Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 30, 2024

no matter what you do in life, you’ll probably never look this cool doing it pic.twitter.com/ORjRhnI1hO — Aubrey Strobel (@aubreystrobel) July 30, 2024

I’m assembling a team pic.twitter.com/dP0diSWp4V — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 30, 2024

the way she places that tiny Korean flag on the gun while staring into the camera…. I've never wanted someone more in my entire life MARRY ME YEJI KIM I CAN COOK ANYTHING https://t.co/6TPh15F2x5 — ? darbeque sleepies (@astrosaxon) July 30, 2024

Is this the hottest and coolest anyone has ever looked in history? Possibly.



pic.twitter.com/CkJQbIinn0 — ????? ??????? (@EmmaTolkin) July 30, 2024

And then, there is Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey. What’s hilarious here is that 51-year-old Dikeç appears to be the exact opposite of Yeji. He’s dressed in just his national team jersey, which makes him look like a dad out to cheer for his children’s game. And he has no discernible gear on him, other than the pistol he’s going to shoot with, and a pair of simple, black-rimmed glasses. No, not even earmuffs! (Though he did wear earplugs.)

Just one hand in his pocket, like a boss, as he aims for his target, and manages to bag silver in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition for Türkiye!

South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting.

Turkey sent an guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/8xJOr9qCPf — LogKa (@LogKa11) July 31, 2024

Fans couldn’t help but compare him to Glen Powell’s character from Hitman, because Yusuf Dikeç could totally be a Gary in reverse, a hitman going undercover as an Olympian! He’s even a cat person!

Yusuf Dikec is a cat person! pic.twitter.com/AHueuXbl2k — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) August 1, 2024

Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics? pic.twitter.com/nPfNQMKtX7 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 31, 2024

“We need you out of retirement for one last job.”



“Who?”



“Not who, but where. The Olympics, in France. You’ve always been our best shooter.” pic.twitter.com/4yZhElPSRA — @goth (@goth600) August 1, 2024

Took silver medal on purpose to not raise suspicions https://t.co/hm8lLkqdzf — SARC-ART-sm (@Elroyz_) August 1, 2024

There have been memes, fan cams, and edits of Yeji and Dikeç that have made them seem even more badass, if that’s possible!

Elves Men pic.twitter.com/GpYpxwTBDu — Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) August 1, 2024

She's a world class assassin and he's her grizzled mentor coming out of retirement for one last job together https://t.co/p3gFMHIEah — Romcom Protagonist???? (@kaerizzle) August 1, 2024

On the left Kim Yeji, she is the anime protagonist.



On the right is Yusuf Dikec. He would that one character in the anime everyone even the Demon Lord would stay clear of for reasons long lost in time. Just leave him alone.https://t.co/ctaKq5B9IE pic.twitter.com/CXfGgJBZYz — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) July 31, 2024

Somehow the coolest looks are



blade runner just woke

levels of aesthetic up good morning https://t.co/1VV5yPZ5F8 pic.twitter.com/2JGzlKLlrf — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) July 31, 2024

The official account of The Olympic Games have also been fanning the social media buzz around their “shooting stars!”

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



?? Kim Yeji ? Yusuf Dikeç ?? pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

Yeji and Dikec’s popularity has prompted audiences to sit up and take even more note of the shooting events. And a few more shooters, like South Korea’s Choe Daehan and China’s Jiang Ranxin, have caught their fancy. Choe Daehan of South Korea had such a unique pose that users on X were quick to point out how he looked straight out of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure!

oh the jojo pose dude!! — Pobble/Pobby (@RobertRichtofen) August 1, 2024

dating in ur 20s / dating in ur 30s+40s pic.twitter.com/gwCeFm1HNY — Daisy Dixon (@daisyldixon) August 1, 2024

Chill Kill Kill Bill

Love shot Kill this love pic.twitter.com/iY50UrwqJB — MAMEAWKUNG ? (แคปทวิตคิด 5 พัน) ? ||| (@Mameaw1806) August 1, 2024

i feel like i missed the asian women of the world meeting where we all decided to become good at guns like what’s the plan girls i am ready to go to jail pic.twitter.com/l2T9BJzdy8 — Youngmi MAYER ? (@ymmayer) July 30, 2024

Someone called these guys the Avengers, and honestly, they look the part with all that main character energy!

I’m gonna tell my kids these were the Avengers pic.twitter.com/LtxdFUxbpS — greg (@greg16676935420) July 31, 2024

