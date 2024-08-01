If the 2024 Paris Olympics have hijacked your life, nobody blames you. It’s also getting some wild social media eyeballs for the most unexpected reasons—like the unmatched vibes of two air pistol shooters, Kim Yeji of South Korea and Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey!
The 2024 Paris Olympics has kept social media buzzing, whether it was about that now-deleted opening ceremony video or the audience crushing over pommel horse hottie Stephen Nedoroscik. But now it looks like the hot zone has shifted from gymnastics to air pistol shooting, thanks to Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec.
Both these competitors participated in the air pistol shooting event and clinched silver medals for their countries. And both of them have gone viral for giving off immaculate vibes while shooting, but for somewhat opposite reasons!
First came the 31-year-old sharpshooter from South Korea. Yeji, geared up like some slick futuristic assassin that walked out of The Wachowskis’ Matrix movies or The Terminator, went on to break a world record and won a silver in the 10-meter air pistol event, while her teammate Oh Ye-jin won the gold.
It’s hard to not be in awe of her overall vibe because she makes it look like she just woke up and decided to do this, effortlessly! A cute little detail to note is that she was clutching a stuffed baby elephant toy belonging to her daughter while she performed this feat. Is that the coolest mom on the planet or what?
Another video of Yeji, from the 2024 ISSF World Cup, where she told a reporter that there was “nothing to improve” in her skill, had people declaring her the coolest person ever!
And then, there is Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey. What’s hilarious here is that 51-year-old Dikeç appears to be the exact opposite of Yeji. He’s dressed in just his national team jersey, which makes him look like a dad out to cheer for his children’s game. And he has no discernible gear on him, other than the pistol he’s going to shoot with, and a pair of simple, black-rimmed glasses. No, not even earmuffs! (Though he did wear earplugs.)
Just one hand in his pocket, like a boss, as he aims for his target, and manages to bag silver in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition for Türkiye!
Fans couldn’t help but compare him to Glen Powell’s character from Hitman, because Yusuf Dikeç could totally be a Gary in reverse, a hitman going undercover as an Olympian! He’s even a cat person!
There have been memes, fan cams, and edits of Yeji and Dikeç that have made them seem even more badass, if that’s possible!
The official account of The Olympic Games have also been fanning the social media buzz around their “shooting stars!”
Yeji and Dikec’s popularity has prompted audiences to sit up and take even more note of the shooting events. And a few more shooters, like South Korea’s Choe Daehan and China’s Jiang Ranxin, have caught their fancy. Choe Daehan of South Korea had such a unique pose that users on X were quick to point out how he looked straight out of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure!
Someone called these guys the Avengers, and honestly, they look the part with all that main character energy!
Published: Aug 1, 2024 04:46 pm