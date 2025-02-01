‘Impeach Trump NOW’: Trump forced to face Americans’ fury and rightful calls for impeachment

We’re less than two weeks into Donald Trump’s second presidency, and yet, Americans are already calling for him to be impeached in the wake of Inauguration Day.

Obviously, Trump’s second administration was bound to be contentious from the get-go, but it’s safe to say that no one could’ve predicted what an unmitigated disaster it would be from day one. Not only has Trump removed the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, but he’s also faced backlash for his mass deportation strategy and, most recently, his response to the tragic D.C. plane crash, which he blamed on D.E.I. policies—instead of taking any personal accountability.

O.K., so maybe it was easy to predict that a second Trump presidency would mean certain disaster for the U.S., from his connections to Jeffrey Epstein to his bevy of ongoing criminal cases. But now that he’s actually back in office, it seems like Americans are really starting to hear the warning bells.

#ImpeachTrumpNOW trends online after controversy-laden start to his second term

Saying that Trump is a divisive figure in U.S. politics is like saying that coming face-to-face with a grizzly bear is only kind of scary, especially with the megaphone that is social media. Now, hundreds of enraged users are taking to X (Twitter) to share their grievances, with many calling for Trump to be impeached … again.

As mentioned, much of the recent buzz surrounding Trump is in direct response to his handling of the Washington, D.C. air tragedy, in which a commercial airliner collided with a military helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. Many critics are pointing out the fact that Trump fired the heads of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Coast Guard, and members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee ahead of the incident, but Trump has refused to take any responsibility, instead shifting the blame to … D.E.I. initiatives?

Trump, while people are mourning chose to try to blame a plane crash on “Diversity”



Was it a woman?



A person of color?



LGBTQIA?



A disabled person?



What a disgrace this clown is.#planecrash #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace #ImpeachTrumpNOW Pete Buttigieg Blackhawk DEI pic.twitter.com/WCOC8Qgeu8 — Blue J. ? (@JLM000) January 30, 2025

Pete Buttigieg, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, even joined the discourse, rightfully stating in his own post that Trump “needs to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

President Trump now oversees the military and the… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 30, 2025

Supreme Court ruled Trump is essentially immune from impeachment, we allowed it. He fired Transportation officials he disliked and placed federal DEI hires—air traffic, FAA, military aviation, and maintenance folks on paid leave just days before airline disaster. #ImpeachTrumpNOW pic.twitter.com/pDlNZC1Y55 — ?️erez ?️eretz ?️‍? (@Jethro_Aryeh) January 30, 2025

Will Trump actually be impeached again?

As mounting frustrations with Trump’s administration continue to grow, it’s worth asking if Trump could face yet another impeachment. The Senate may have acquitted the twice-impeached president in 2019 and 2021, but technically, it’s still a possibility he could go three-for-three. Congress is being called on to impeach Trump for pardoning violent attackers who participated in the January 6 riots, among many other key issues, with over 100 thousand people signing a petition written by the nonprofit Free Speech for People in a matter of days.

Honestly, given just how many MAGA bootlickers Trump has collected over the years, it’s hard to see him being impeached for a third time—especially if it serves as little more than a slap on the wrist. Hypothetically, Trump could still return to the Oval Office as long as the Senate votes in his favor, so he would have to earn the ire of both chambers of Congress for it to make an immediate impact on his standing as president. I’m doubtful, but never say never, right?

