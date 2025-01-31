‘Biggest presidential failure’: Trump’s presidency deemed disastrous by Americans after his second term begins

Keep in mind, it’s only ten days after Donald Trump’s inauguration. In less than two weeks, he has led us down a dangerous path.

Between his stance on immigration, his stripping of LGBTQIA+ rights, the funding freeze, and failing to follow through with his supposed number one promise, it is difficult to find much—if anything—positive about his second term. He is actively setting us back in time, and the rational voices are being drowned out by his cult.

On X (formerly Twitter), user Alex Cole tweeted, “I have to agree with the American public. Donald Trump’s first two weeks in office have been the biggest presidential failure in modern American history.” People were quick to agree, with one user calling the start to Trump’s second term “disastrous.”

Everyone I've talked to can't believe the disastrous start to Trump's second term has been so far. They are filled with dread, knowing that we have 47 1/2 more months of this. — ItIsWhatItIs (@jriley126) January 30, 2025

Unsurprisingly, since X has become a complete hellscape since its purchase by modern-day Nazi Elon Musk, many of the comments are from Trump supporters. However, also unsurprisingly, they do not have anything to add besides insults, or trying to flip the narrative. It is difficult to argue with, though, when you have comments like the one from user MetalassicalGal, who said “NO MAGA! You don’t get to play this game. If this was Biden, you would be screaming from the rooftops that this was his fault. You don’t get to make excuses for Trump. This is on him. His watch. PERIOD!”

NO MAGA! You don’t get to play this game. If this was Biden, you would be screaming from the rooftops that this was his fault. You don’t get to make excuses for Trump. This is on him. His watch. PERIOD! — MetalassicalGal ??? (@cw_janene) January 30, 2025

Because guess what? They’re right. MAGAs were quick to blame all of Biden’s early issues in his term on him, but failed to realize that the issues stemmed from things Trump had done during his time in the White House. Just like right now: The so-called “progress” Trump has done so far is not because of him, it’s because of what the Biden administration had done.

Trump does not care about the poor, or the middle-class, or the uneducated. He pandered to them because he knew it would be an easy win. And now that he’s back, none of those promises that he made on the campaign trail matter. He doesn’t care if you can afford groceries or healthcare. He sleeps just fine while people struggle to make ends meet or to find affordable housing. He cares only about made-up villains in the shape of migrants and queer people and how he can continue to pad the pockets of the wealthy few.

Usually I am not one for hyperbole, but Trump is quite literally destroying America. The idea of enduring 4 years of this is horrifying, because it really is difficult to image what the scope of it will even look like a year from now. The sooner everybody realizes it, the better.

