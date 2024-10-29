‘I refuse to be polite or demure’: Elon Musk’s daughter tears into rampantly racist Madison Square Garden Donald Trump rally

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter was not happy with anyone who went to the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. That does include the father she doesn’t speak to. Using her Threads account, Vivian Jenna Wilson posted a strongly worded post against MAGA fans.

This week, Trump and his fans took to MSG in New York City where racist speeches took place, references to things Adolf Hitler had said were said loudly on stage, and one man even called it a “Nazi rally.” The entire event was disgusting and Wilson was not afraid to call it out on her account. She does not use X, the social media platform her estranged father owns and has run into the ground.

“F**k every single one of you motherf**kers who was at that Madison Square Garden rally, and f**k everyone who had anything to do with that racist bigoted bullsh*t,” Wilson posted on her Threads account. She transitioned when she was 16 years old and Musk has since been horrendous to her. Wilson has since taken her mother, Justine Musk’s maiden name.

She went on to write that she wasn’t going to be quite about this situation and shamed those doing anything but shaming those who were there. “This nonsense is honestly exhausting and I refuse to be polite or demure about this. This isn’t worthy of respect, this isn’t worthy of engagement, this is worthy of nothing but shame, humiliation, and contempt.”

Wilson continued, “The amount of sheer and blatant racism proudly on display was an absolute f**king disgrace, yet it would be a lie to say it was surprising. You all understood exactly what was being said, and historians will remember who cheered with disdain.”

Elon Musk is the face of “dark MAGA”

Musk has taken his place as the self appointed face of the dark MAGA movement. Literally, he got on stage and called himself that. It was embarrassing. But he has consistently shown up at Trump rallies to support the former president.

He truly continues to call himself the “dark, gothic MAGA” but no one knows why. He just…decided that made him look cool?

Elon Musk is now on stage at Donald Trump's gross hate rally at Madison Square Garden.



He calls himself "dark, gothic MAGA" based on a hat nobody can read.



Bro is so cringe. pic.twitter.com/KaoejQ7YQb — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) October 27, 2024

In the past, Wilson has talked about her father only after he lied about her to the press. She cleared up things, told the world how he was as a father, and made it clear that the two are not close to each other anymore.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Wilson said in an interview with NBC News at the time. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.” She went on to talk about how cold Musk was “He was cold, he’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

Wilson is right. We should be mocking these people and shaming them for partaking in events like the Trump rally. It is gross and disgusting.

