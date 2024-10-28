‘He is so cringe’: Elon Musk just doubled down on ‘Dark MAGA’ and it’s an excruciating watch

Loud Billionaire Man, also known as Elon Musk, took to the stage to rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald D. Trump over the weekend and to absolutely no one’s surprise, he made a fool out of himself—again.

The internet destroying Elon Musk for his garbage political takes is hardly a new phenomenon, but his latest controversy proves once and for all that he wouldn’t know “constructive criticism” if it him in the face like a faulty Tesla Cybertruck. So it only makes sense that when he’s not spewing hatred and vitriol at Taylor Swift on X (a.k.a. Twitter) or being investigated by the Secret Service, he’s probably campaigning for his pal and wannabe dictator Donald Trump in the most awkward way possible.

Elon Musk: I'm not just Maga, I am dark gothic Maga pic.twitter.com/EYzj36qu0A — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

Just because you can speak, doesn’t mean you should. Unfortunately for us, Musk seems to make it a point to do the opposite, and his appearance at a Trump-Vance rally in New York on Sunday might just take the cake for his most cringe-inducing moment yet. Donning a black “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk proudly admitted, “I’m not just MAGA, I am dark gothic MAGA,” referring to the dystopian, Terminator-esque aesthetic adopted by the more authoritarian corner of Trump’s fanbase.

Yep, it somehow got even worse! If saying “dark gothic MAGA” out loud gives you secondhand embarrassment, that’s because it totally should. Making black-and-white edits of Trump with red laser eyes is pretty much the farthest thing from “cool” and “edgy,” or even “gothic,” for that matter—very “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” coded. And understandably, the internet is having a heyday poking fun at Musk’s latest attempt to appeal to these far-right fringe groups.

He's also the visual definition of cringe. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) October 27, 2024

He is so cringe. — StrictlyKamala? ??? (@StrictlyChristo) October 28, 2024

Corny ass racist loser — Spooky Traci ??? (@IrishAngel_PW) October 27, 2024

I'm NoT jUsT MAGA…. i Am DaRk gOtHiC MAGA… pic.twitter.com/sJHWJuJaMY — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) October 28, 2024

Elon Musk is making Trump’s campaign look wildly uncool

It’s worth noting that Musk has self-identified as “dark MAGA” before, having joined Trump onstage during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally earlier this month in a ridiculous “Occupy Mars” shirt and MAGA hat—homeschool chic! Even Trump looks sick of him. Musk was viciously mocked then, making it truly baffling that he still hasn’t learned his lesson.

I’m sorry, this is the funniest single photo of the entire election cycle. pic.twitter.com/w6PuJlPPmW — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 6, 2024

Musk has demonstrated time and time again that he’s out of touch with humanity, but 2024 seems to be his worst year to date. From rolling out $30 thousand dollar Optimus robots to boosting false rhetoric about Vice President Kamala Harris and US election fraud, Musk is really showing his true colors these days. Amidst it all, “dark gothic MAGA” might just be his worst era yet.

