‘Outta character for me to speak at a Nazi rally…” Donald Trump rally speaker just said the quiet part out loud

Donald Trump fans gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the MAGA flocked to the stadium in the sea of boring red hats, one thing became clear through the night: They stopped pretending. Meaning there were plenty of “jokes” that sad the quiet part loud and clear.

“I just got back from Israel.. and they go, Sid, you want to speak at this MSG thing? I go, ‘Sure — out of character for me to speak at a Nazi rally. I was just in Israel.’ But I took the gig” one man said on stage and it really paints a clear picture of who MAGA is. Many pushed back, saying it was just a “joke” but that isn’t funny. Which, honestly, was a theme of the entire event. Even the “comedian” just got on stage, was racist, and then pretended like it was a joke.

From what it seems, the MAGA fans posting about it being a “Nazi” rally think they’re being funny. They’re missing the point that many concerned individuals are making by comparing MAGA to the Nazi Party. In fact, Stephen Miller at the MSG rally event said “America is for Americans and Americans only.” Adolf Hitler said a similar quote about Germany back during World War II.

"America is for Americans and Americans only."

— Stephen Miller, 2024



"Germany is for Germans and Germans only."

— Adolf Hitler, 1934pic.twitter.com/BIYXUZL7FW — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 27, 2024

The entire rally was disturbing and frightening. But many pointed out that the MAGA rally gave the same vibe as the 1939 Nazi rally that happened at Madison Square Garden.

The difference between the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden and the Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden is we have the internet now. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 27, 2024

Many of us online are just flabbergasted by the fact that the MAGA fans are showing their true colors and it doesn’t seem to matter to some people. They just keep letting Trump and his cronies get away with being openly racist, sexist, and more.

This is a Nazi rally. They’re Nazis. Good god, that should mean something. — Aaron Regunberg (@AaronRegunberg) October 27, 2024

The world is watching

Every single person who goes to a Trump Rally should be ashamed. They’re painting a very clear of who they are. No matter their reasoning for wanting to support or vote for Trump, what they’re doing is telling everyone who is a member of one of the communities Trump repeatedly attacks that they don’t matter. If you support Trump, are you going to help a woman find a safe abortion when he attacks our rights again?

If you support Trump, are you going to help the children who will be without their parents when his strict and racist immigration policy inevitably separated families from one another?

This is not *like* a Nazi rally.



This is a neo-Nazi rally.



Your friends who are Black, Latino, Jewish, women, gay, transgender, union, Muslim, disabled, members of any vulnerable minority, are watching what you do today.



Are you speaking up about this? pic.twitter.com/Nj5ffWpkr9 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 27, 2024

Miller saying that America is for Americans is truly laughable. If you want to make this country “great again,” maybe you all should remember why it was started in the first place. The United States was founded to be the land of the free. You could come here and change your life. Acting like Americans are the only ones allowed the “American Dream” goes against what made being an American so wonderful.

My grandparents and great grandparents immigrated here less than 100 years ago. Does that count as your “American”? The digs at Puerto Rico that happened at the rally show that MAGA fans are nothing but racist. Puerto Rico is part of the US. And yet the MAGA speakers still took racist jabs.

They don’t love America. They love power and control and calling the rally a Nazi really is apt.

