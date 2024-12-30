‘I have many H1-B visas on my properties’: Donald Trump sides with Musk and Ramaswamy over H1-B visa debacle

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy faced severe backlash for defending the need for migrant workers in tech jobs against Donald Trump’s MAGA base. Surprisingly, the president-elect has taken a stance similar to that of Musk and Ramaswamy.

Through the holidays, Musk has been melting down on X in an attempt to defend the importance of H-1B visas. Out of frustration, he resorted to insulting MAGA members who don’t agree with him on the issue. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy, in defense of hiring foreign-born workers, insulted American culture and accused it of “venerating mediocrity over excellence.” Consequently, the MAGA crowd was offended and verbally attacked Ramaswamy over the issue.

Instead of taking a stance against H-1B visas, Trump mentioned using them with his employees. He said in a New York Post exclusive, “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times.” He even praised the visa program as “great,” which is a complete change of heart from his former stance.

Seven years ago, Trump thought of H-1B visas as harmful to American workers. He has even touted fears of migrants replacing American workers for less pay. “Right now, H-1B visas are currently awarded in a totally random lottery, and that’s wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest paid applicants, and they should never ever be used to replace Americans. Nobody can compete with American workers when they are given a fair and level-playing field, which has not happened in decades.” Trump’s MAGA fans have been citing his former stance, and there are other videos of Trump that tout the same belief over the H-1B visa issue. Nonetheless, it’s clear that the president-elect has changed stances over the years.

Over X, Trump has been criticized for changing positions. One wrote, “He has no shame and will take whatever stance he believes benefits him.” There were also others who weren’t complaining about Trump’s change of stance, instead, happily welcoming his change of mind.

