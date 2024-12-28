Vivek Ramaswamy talks about Wokeness on his YouTube channel
Vivek Ramaswamy/YouTube
Category:
News

“Don’t we need more kids going to college?” Mark Cuban slams Vivek Ramaswamy’s hypocrisy over college education

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Dec 28, 2024 02:47 pm

Vivek Ramaswamy is under fire online for his remarks on American culture. He emphasized the importance of STEM education and the need to hire foreign-born workers. Fellow billionaire Mark Cuban pointed out the glaring irony in Ramaswamy’s statement.

Ramaswamy, in his infamous rant on Twitter, lambasted American culture for “venerating mediocrity over excellence.” He wants kids to aspire for more than what he thinks is “normalcy.” To Ramaswamy, younger people should aspire to nerds and an arguably detrimental hustle culture—forget about the cheerleaders and jocks. Unsurprisingly, the pharmaceutical executive got immense backlash from incoming President Donald Trump’s MAGA base.

Mark Cuban, who has been actively critical of the Trump campaign, responded to Ramaswamy’s remarks. On Twitter, he wrote, “How do you feel about people who say “college is overrated?” In order to have more homegrown engineers, don’t we need more kids going to college?” Cuban was merely bringing up Ramaswamy’s constant critique of the education system. Ramaswamy is notorious for peddling the idea that “wokeness” has infiltrated schools.

Ramaswamy has even threatened to dismantle the Department of Education. Through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project he’ll be heading with Elon Musk, the Department of Education is in his crosshairs. If Ramaswamy is serious about fostering homegrown talent, Cuban rightfully pointed out the contradiction in Ramaswamy’s line of thinking.

He made his bed

It would be the pinnacle of irony for him to expect support from Trump’s MAGA base when he has been taking an anti-intellectual stance and demonizing the education system.

Ramaswamy has tried to move forward with the issue in his following tweets and has even framed the conflict as a “debate” within MAGA. Meanwhile, the MAGA base is largely offended and still hotly discussing his stance online. Many have even hurled racist remarks at Ramaswamy, who, by his statement, subliminally supports H1-B visas and migration. These are temporary visas that allow skilled foreigners to work in specialized occupations. Jobs under H1-B visas require a bachelor’s degree or higher.

MAGAs on Twitter have even been blatant about expressing their fears of being replaced by Indian workers. This idea is rooted in the thought that tech companies want workers for cheap. Instead of blaming the tech companies, they blame the migrant workers who are willing to take these high-skilled jobs. This doesn’t come as a surprise, but Ramaswamy insists that those who are touting racist remarks are the minority in MAGA.

Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
