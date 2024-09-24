I do, in fact, want to talk about bleach blonde Glen Powell

Glen Powell is the man of the moment. No one is questioning that. So why not take the time to appreciate his new bleach blonde look that he has for his next role?

Look, things are not great in the world right now and sometimes, we just want to look at pretty things. That does, in this moment, include Powell’s new hair. While doing a Q&A for his film Hit Man moderated by Christian Slater, Powell posed for pictures with fans and looked every bit the movie star that he has now become. But let’s go back to this blonde thing.

Am I a blonde girl now? (I mean, technically, my hair is dyed blonde but I’ve never been that into blonde men.) That seems to be thrown out the window now though because this new look…well I’m not mad about it.

As one of the hosts of The Powell Pod, it should not surprise you that I love an image of Glen Powell but the actor is one of the hardest working individuals out there right now. And he is also incredibly talented so it all compounds into him being one of the more fascinating choices of the internet’s obsessions. It shows that, sometimes, the collective hive mind of the internet has taste.

Blonde Glen Powell sitting very demure and mindful??!!?! The world is healing ??? pic.twitter.com/JP8MKdAHVJ — sylvia (@newromantics02) September 17, 2024

There are the obvious “oh is this for BLANK” tweets but for the most part, my favorite thing about the blonde reveal is that everyone online just can’t stop talking about his hair. As a dyed blonde, I have to respect when someone take the plunge into being a blonde babe! The hair does seem to be for Chad Powers, the new Hulu series based on the Eli Manning sketch but hey, at least we’re living in a world with blonde Glen Powell, right?

BLONDE GLEN POWELL WITH AN EARRING OMG ?? pic.twitter.com/poH1F98xNC — zara ??️ hot glen powell summer! (@seresinbradshaw) September 16, 2024

We all just love a Glen Powell moment

Part of the joy of social media is moments like this. Whenever your favorite celebrity or the It Boy of the moment is at an event, everyone collectively celebrates it. Now that Powell is doing “For Your Consideration” screenings for Hit Man, he’s out and about and that means fans waiting for more pictures of blonde Powell.

It is truly and honestly hilarious to see how people talk about it online because I do love that many think blonde Glen Powell has the power to save them.

blonde glen powell save me pic.twitter.com/aCk7wukBe4 — ad (@goslingsfilms) September 19, 2024

No really, the pictures can (and have) made the world a better place.

blonde glen powell save me blonde glen powell pic.twitter.com/0P5QEkyHPB — katie ? FREE PALESTINE?? (@clickerkatie) September 18, 2024

Others decided to lean into other pop culture moments. Like referencing Pride & Prejudice while talking about Powell’s new hair. Personally, I love that in this situation, I’d be Mr. Darcy.

blonde glen powell you have bewitched me body and soul pic.twitter.com/4qObIwawuA — bella ౨ৎ ⋆｡ (@phoenixtrace) September 18, 2024

The reality is that if Glen Powell posted a picture of himself just simply sitting somewhere, we’d all find ways of celebrating it. It is just the power that he currently has over the internet. But it does help that I, personally, love a blonde moment and can’t stop yapping about how great I think Powell is as an actor.

So if you haven’t, taken the time today to celebrate Glen Powell’s blonde look.

