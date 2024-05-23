Hisoka being creepy from Hunter x Hunter
(Crunchyroll)
Category:
Anime

Learning Who Voices Hisoka in ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Broke My Brain

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 23, 2024 03:34 pm

Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter is one creepy clown, so I couldn’t believe my eyes when I found out who his English and Japanese voice actors are.

Recommended Videos

It’s not that these voice actors haven’t voiced villains before. But the popular characters they’ve voiced sound nothing like Hisoka. Unless you count Tooru Oikawa from Haikyuu!! who was voiced by Daisuke Namikawa, the Japanese voice actor for Hisoka. Nobody has crushed the dreams of Team Karasuno better than Aoba Johsai’s team captain, Oikawa. But jokes aside, most Haikyuu!! and Hunter x Hunter fans like myself wouldn’t think that Oikawa and Hisoka share the same voice actor.

Oikawa almost hit one of his teammates as a kid. Meanwhile, Hisoka wants to kill Gon, a literal child. Knowing that Daisuke Namikawa voiced them both is proof of his range, because these two are nothing alike—in personality or voice.

My brain stopped working when I found out about Hisoka’s Japanese voice actor, but it exploded when I found out about Hisoka’s English voice actor. As a Genshin Impact player, I wasn’t prepared for to learn that Keith Silverstein, the English voice actor of Zhongli, is also Hisoka’s voice actor.

How did Silverstein go from talking about osmanthus wine to making weird breathing noises about Gon? By now, I’m sure everyone who has ever played Genshin Impact has praised Silverstein’s performance as Zhongli. None of us could imagine anyone else voicing him in such a sophisticated and wise tone.

But I went down the rabbit hole and re-watched Hunter x Hunter in English. Needless to say, I will never see Genshin Impact‘s Geo Archon the same way again. It scared me to hear Keith Silverstein effortlessly pull off Hisoka’s creepiness with the way he delivered his lines.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Canon? Its Place in the Timeline, Explained.
Promo art for "Dragon Ball GT" featuring Goku and Pan
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Canon? Its Place in the Timeline, Explained.
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Watch Sakura Punch Some Sense Into Jo in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 8
Jo Togame's fight against Sakura from Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
Watch Sakura Punch Some Sense Into Jo in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 8
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 23, 2024
Read Article The Best Anime Merch & Gifts for 2024
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best Anime Merch & Gifts for 2024
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article The Labyrinth Arc Is About to Begin in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2
Rudeus in episode 19
Category: Anime
Anime
The Labyrinth Arc Is About to Begin in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 23, 2024
Read Article Tanjiro Is Ready to Take the Hashira Training in Episode 3 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4
Tengen trains Tanjiro
Category: Anime
Anime
Tanjiro Is Ready to Take the Hashira Training in Episode 3 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Canon? Its Place in the Timeline, Explained.
Promo art for "Dragon Ball GT" featuring Goku and Pan
Category: Anime
Anime
Is ‘Dragon Ball GT’ Canon? Its Place in the Timeline, Explained.
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Watch Sakura Punch Some Sense Into Jo in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 8
Jo Togame's fight against Sakura from Wind Breaker
Category: Anime
Anime
Watch Sakura Punch Some Sense Into Jo in ‘Wind Breaker’ Episode 8
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 23, 2024
Read Article The Best Anime Merch & Gifts for 2024
Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Ussop and Luffy in art for the One Piece anime
Category: Anime
Anime
The Best Anime Merch & Gifts for 2024
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article The Labyrinth Arc Is About to Begin in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2
Rudeus in episode 19
Category: Anime
Anime
The Labyrinth Arc Is About to Begin in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 23, 2024
Read Article Tanjiro Is Ready to Take the Hashira Training in Episode 3 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4
Tengen trains Tanjiro
Category: Anime
Anime
Tanjiro Is Ready to Take the Hashira Training in Episode 3 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.