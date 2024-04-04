The 10 Strongest Characters in ‘Hunter x Hunter’

I am a Gatherer x Gatherer of the most powerful Hunter X Hunter characters in existence. Prepare yourself, the cast of Hunter X Hunter is strong af, able to give One Piece‘s best and Naruto‘s worst a run for their money. Let’s count ’em down.

10. Biscuit

(Viz Media)

Biscuit may not look it, but she’s actually 57. What kind of magical Lady Tsunade infinite youth jutsu is that!? Like Naruto‘s Fifth Hokage, Biscuit has the sauce. She is obscenely strong, able to vanish everyone beneath her in one punch. Yes, she is practically the Saitama of the HxH universe. One Punch Girl. Middle Aged Woman. Whatever. She is a Nen master who is able to teach new tricks to series child prodigies Gon and Killua. Remember Wing, who taught the boys the basics? He’s a former student of Biscuit.

9. Ging Freecss

(Viz Media)

Ging Freecss’ physical might is inversely related to his parenting skills. The more absent a dad he is to Gon, the stronger he gets! Ging is known as one of the five best Nen users in the entire world. He’s got unmatched strength and unparalleled agility, but the thing that makes the man truly a menace is his mind. He has one of the brightest intellects in all of Hunter X Hunter. But he thought letting his son grow up without a dad was a good idea? I suppose so, since it pushed Gon to become one of the strongest hunters in the world. I’m sure that’s what was going through his mind when he was “going out to get the milk” if you know what I mean.

8. Shaiapouf

(Viz Media)

According to whackadoo HxH measurements, Shaiapouf possesses an aura that numerically surpasses that of Isaac Netero, former chair of the Hunter’s Guild and one of the Strongest People Ever. He can run at Mach speed, and possesses the strength of many humans. He’s also got freaky powers, like being able to hypnotize humans, bestow Nen on people, and turn people into Chimera Ants. Wtf. His crown jewel ability? He can create slightly smaller copies of himself ad infinitum. You know, like a swarm of ants.

7. Menthuthuyoupi

(Viz Media)

Oh Thu Thu! You ugly bastard! How’d you get so strong? Menththuyoupi has more than just an unpronounceable name, he’s also unpronounceably powerful! If his power level was a word it would be something like “kfjglsjdkhfgls”. Good luck with that one. Why is Thu Thu so powerful (and powerful ugly?) that’s because he’s a Chimera Ant fusion! He’s part Chimera Ant and part Magical Beast, making him 150% monster! He can morph his sticky gross body into any nasty shape he pleases, and frequently covers himself with razor sharp limbs. He can also channel the energy he stores into his body into subnuclear explosions! Jinkies!

6. Neferpitou

(Viz Media)

What could be more powerful than Menththuyoupi? One of the Three Chimera Ant Royal Guards? This enby cat-person! That’s a win for queer culture! Pitou shows a fraction of their immense power in a battle with Gon’s mentor Kite, which ends with Kite’s head in Pitou’s lap. But not in a romantic way. It was unattached to the rest of Kite’s body. Pitou is able to move at ultrasonic speeds with the agility of a bajillion cats. Pitou is so powerful that they can continue to fight even after being killed.

5. Isaac Netero

(Viz Media)

Isaac Netero is the former Chairman of the Hunter’s Guild. You don’t get that job without being the strongest dude around. Netero possesses astronomical talent with Nen. He’s so skilled that his name strikes fear into one of the most powerful characters in the series: Chimera Ant King Mereum. Despite losing an arm in his battle against the King, Netero managed to leave Mereum rattled by the encounter. Just imagine how fierce this man must have been in his prime.

4. Adult Gon Freecs

(Viz Media)

Like every other shonen protagonist in existence, Gon Freecss has potential. It’s a main character prerequisite. In his battle with Neferpitou, Gon capitalizes on this potential to become one of the strongest characters in the series. By sacrificing a chunk of his life force, Gon is able to age his physical body into what it would become in his prime. After that? He proceeds to beat the whiskers off of Neferpitou. Pitou thinks that adult Gon would be a real threat to the Chimera Ant King, causing them to give their life for the… well, cause. Gotta beat Gon somehow.

3. King Mereum

(Viz Media)

King Mereum is without a doubt the strongest HxH character that we’ve been introduced to. As the King of the ludicrously powerful Chimera Ant species, he better be qualified for the job. The Chimera Ants hail from the Dark Continent, land of absolutely horrifying monsters that would make Earth’s Jurassic Age look like the inside of a kitten cafe. He can survive nuclear explosions, ward off attacks from the best of the Hunter’s Guild, and perform thousands of calculations per second in his big turtle looking head. In Mario Kart terms, he’s the blue shell.

2. The Five Calamities

(Viz Media)

While King Mereum is the HxH anime’s strongest character bar none, he’s the strongest character in the manga. That’s for certain. Remember how I said that the Chimera Ants hail from the Dark Continent? Well there are OTHER monsters from that place as well. Five of these horrors are known as the Five Calamities, and are ranked by the Hunter’s Guild as A level threats. To put that in perspective, The Chimera Ants are only ranked at threat level B. How embarrassing for them. The Five Calamities are five entities shrouded in mystery, the sight of which has driven explorers to madness. What do they do? One of them fills life forms with the insatiable instinct to kill, another keeps humans as pets, and another still guards ancient and unspeakable ruins. The stuff of eldritch horror.

1. Unnamed Monstrosities from the Dark Continent

(Viz Media)

The Chimera Ants are invading the rest of the world. Why? Because not even they couldn’t hack it on the Dark Continent. There are horrors there that are so… well, horrifying that even the Chimera Ants had to leave! Remember, humanity has managed to recover five of the Continent’s most deadly beings, but what about all the beasties that they weren’t able to capture? What hellish beings are gibbering and shrieking in that nighted place? What nameless horrors lurk in the shadows far beyond the light of understanding? I don’t want to know, but Gon is probably gonna find out.

(Featured Image: Viz Media)

