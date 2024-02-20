Where to Watch the Haikyu!! Movie Everyone’s Obsessing Over

Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has been the talk of all Haikyu!! fans from around the world. We’ve been left with a cliffhanger during the Spring Tournament, and many of us had to read the manga to see how it all ends.

But we still want to see the Garbage Dump Battle unfold, even if the manga ends in the summer of 2020. We have memories we want to relive, and if you’re an anime fan, then you probably want to experience this match for the first time. Unfortunately, the newest movie from Haikyu!! isn’t coming to streaming services yet.

The movie was announced for cinemas nationwide in Japan, and it has been showing since February 16, 2024. We’ll have to wait for the international release of the movie, and it’s proving to be worth the wait. In less than a week, Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump broke box office records in Japan and debuted at number one.

What we know about Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump

Unlike Hinata from Karasuno, Kenma from Nekoma isn’t as passionate about volleyball. Nevertheless, Nekoma is a consistent team that makes it to the Spring Tournament. They thrive on teamwork, unlike Karasuno, which particularly shines because of its highly talented players. Both teams have a lot to show in this battle, and only the winner gets to advance and have a chance at winning in the Spring Finals.

Even if the movie’s not out in your area yet, you can find the soundtrack here for Haikyu: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump on Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

