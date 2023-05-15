The Ultimate ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Reading Guide

Jujutsu Kaisen? I’m sorry, do you mean Spooky Naruto?

You know, Spooky Naruto? The series by Gege Akutami? It’s just like regular Naruto, except instead of chakra they have cursed energy. But c’mon, it’s all there! We’ve got the knuckle-headed protagonist with the spiky hair who would be entirely useless if he didn’t have a demon inside him and a basic will to live. Then we’ve got the moody, dark-haired rival who’s a natural genius but has some serious family drama. We’ve got the hot-headed girl who’s in love with one and wants to kill the other, but she generally doesn’t have much to do, plot-wise. And finally, we’ve got their charming, fan-favorite sensei who spends 90% of the show goofing around and the other 10% kicking serious ass. But instead of chakra, they’ve all got “cursed energy”! Spooky chakra! Spooky premise! Spooky Naruto!

So if you wanna read Spooky Naruto, a.k.a. Jujutsu Kaisen in order, this is what I recommend.

First you’re gonna pick up Jujutsu Kaisen from the library (just ask for “Spooky Naruto,” they’ll know what you mean) and then read volumes 1 through 17. You can space it out or do it all in one sitting like a total goblin, either works! Keep in mind that the manga is still being released, though, so you’re just gonna have to be patient to finish the story. Watch regular Naruto in the meantime.

Or you can read the Jujutsu Kaisen spinoffs and prequels! Yay!

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: This is a prequel to the main series that explores the dramatic backstory of some of the main characters. And it’s available to read in one single volume! Lucky!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sorcery Fight Official Fanbook: This is a guidebook that provides extra info about the characters, settings, and events of the series. It even has bonus manga chapters and illustrations!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade: This is a spinoff manga series that follows a group of characters who aren’t part of the main story. It’s been released as a series of one-shots!

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High: This is another spinoff series that dives into the backstory of some of the characters from Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It’s currently ongoing and it’s been serialized in Jump GIGA. Looks like you gotta get a subscription!

But listen, if you really wanna be a stickler for the chronological order, then read it like this:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (prequel) Jujutsu Kaisen (main series) Jujutsu Kaisen: Sorcery Fight Official Fanbook (guidebook) Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade (spinoff) Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High (spinoff)

And that’s it! Have fun, you spooky little loon!

(featured image: MAPPA)

