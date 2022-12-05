The Most Powerful ‘Naruto’ Characters, Ranked According to Strength

It’s your first day as a member of the Anbu Black Ops, the Navy Seals of the Hidden Leaf Village. Welcome to the team. You have been training your whole life for this moment. You have memorized every hand sign known to man. You are a master of ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu, and you have perfected the Sexy Jutsu to feature not just male and female hotties, but non-binary baddies as well. In short, you are a very powerful shinobi.

You have been tasked with assassinating the most powerful ninjas in the history of Naruto in order for the Anbu to establish themselves as an elite oligarchy to control the entire ninja world. The New World Order will not be easily won, however, as the ninjas on your hit list may be more powerful than you could have ever imagined. Therefore, it is wise of you to seek counsel here, where I have arranged every Naruto ninja by degree of strength, from least to most powerful.

10. Itachi Uchiha

Like you, Itachi Uchiha was a child prodigy. He joined the Anbu Black Ops at 11 years old—the age when most kids are making out with the backs of their hands to practice kissing their crush. Itachi was so powerful that he was able to assassinate his entire clan. The horror and trauma that Itachi has seen in his life allows him to possess the Mangekyō Sharingan, a rare eye-related jutsu that allows the user to trap a victim in an illusory world with no way to escape. He’s not an S-rank missing-nin for nothing.

9. Obito Uchiha

God, what are they feeding these Uchiha kids? They’re all geniuses. Obito is a tactical mastermind who was able to manipulate the Akatsuki (the baddest group of ninjas around) in order to further his own ends. Like Itachi, he also possessed the Mangkeyō Sharingan, and was also able to use the Kamui ability, which allowed him to warp in and out of other dimensions. Needless to say, he was basically untouchable.

8. Might Guy

Unlike the other ninja on this list, Might Guy is only able to use taijutsu, the study of hand to hand combat. Don’t let that make you think he’s an easy mark: Might Guy is the most powerful taijutsu user in the world. But don’t take my word for it. He was acknowledged as a master of the art by Madara Uchiha, one of the most powerful ninja to have ever lived. This man is able to turn his blood into pure fire by opening the Eight Inner Gates, which are the natural chakra pathways in the human body.

7. Nagato (Pain)

Nagato is able to use the mystical Six Paths chakra, which allows him to control six different corpses, each of which possess a deadly ability. He also possesses the most powerful eye-jutsu in existence: The Rinnegan. These abilities allowed him to conquer the Hidden Leaf Village single-handedly. During this assault, he defeated Kakashi amd Jiraiya—two of the most powerful members of the Hidden Leaf Village, and Naruto’s former mentors.

6. Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju was once Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, and one of the most powerful people in existence. He’s also the little brother of one of the top five ninjas on this list. He was able to use all five nature releases and had a special affinity for the Water Release. He was also the creator of the Flying Thunder God technique, which allows him to teleport through spacetime itself. This man was also the creator of the Shadow Clone jutsu, Naruto’s favorite! He even had a summoning technique called Impure World Reincarnation which allowed him to raise the dead. If you fall in battle with him, he could potentially bring you back. I don’t see why he’d want to, though.

5. Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was an army of one. That’s not an exaggeration. He fought the entire Fourth Shinobi Alliance singlehandedly and won. He faced off against thousands of people using only taijutsu, and when he got bored, he decided to win the day by dropping a meteor on the battlefield. Madara Uchiha’s power level is astronomical, so much so that he was on the verge of conquering the entire world. If the most powerful members on this list hadn’t stopped him already, that responsibility would have fallen to you. I wouldn’t want to be in your sandals.

4. Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju is the older brother of Tobirama Senju. Remember Tobirama? The man who could raise the dead? This guy is even more powerful than that. He was able to use a technique called the Wood Release, which allowed him to CREATE LIFE ITSELF. He used this technique to create a skyscraper-sized wooden golem and defeat Madara Uchiha in single combat. Yes, Madara. The army of one. Hashirama was called the “God of Shinobi” by the citizens of the Hidden Leaf Village, and served for a time as one of their most powerful Hokage.

3. Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke would likely have been out-classed by his brother Itachi, had the latter lived. But lucky for you, he didn’t. This allowed Sasuke to become the strongest Uchiha of all time. He was able to use both the Sharingan and the Rinnegan, two of the Three Great Dōjutsus (eye-jutsus). He was also able to summon a massive avatar made of his own chakra in battle, and he has a technique that allows him to switch places with his opponent in battle, AND he can wield Indra’s Arrow, which is a lightning bolt infused with his powerful chakra. Make sure you’re quick when you fight him, or you might get fried.

2. Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is the main character of the series, which makes him virtually unbeatable. His most powerful tool is his Plot armor, but he has some other tricks up his sleeve. He is the junkuri of the Nine Tailed Fox demon, meaning that the demon is sealed inside of him and he is able to use its near-limitless reserves of chakra. Naruto is also one of the few characters on the show able to enter Sage Mode, which allows him to tap into the natural energy of the universe to augment his powers. And he can create thousands of Shadow Clones. Finally, he is the creator of the Sexy jutsu, which allowed him to defeat the most powerful person on this list …

1. Kaguya Ōtsutsuki

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki is not a human being. She is an extraterrestrial warrior who is able to traverse the stars and feed on the chakra of worlds. She was the being that CREATED chakra in the first place, and without her, no ninja on the planet would be able to use it. She has god-like abilities that allow her to traverse dimensions, communicate telepathically, merge with nature, and even fly. She possesses all three of the Great Dōjutsu, and is also able to transform into the powerful Ten Tailed Beast at will. Her one weakness is that she’s a bit of a perv. She fell for Naruto’s Sexy jutsu once, I bet she’ll fall for yours, too.

