Anya Taylor-Joy is getting her hands bloody in ‘How To Kill Your Family’

Vengeance, murder, and Anya Taylor-Joy all in one show? Say no more. As a sucker for revenge plots in general, How to Kill Your Family is on top of my watch list when it comes out.

I just have to scrub my search history clean because this series’ title is going to put me on some watch lists.

Based on Bella Mackie’s novel of the same name, How to Kill Your Family revolves around its vengeful main character, Grace Bernard. At fourteen years old, Grace lost her mother to a terminal illness. When she finds out that her absentee father is one of the wealthiest men in London, Grace sets out to take him and his family down one by one.

In the book, Grace sits in jail for a murder she did not commit. The book is a retelling of the crimes she did commit—so what got her in prison? That’s for you to figure out when this eight-part series debuts on Netflix. Despite the anticipation, there hasn’t been official news of the show’s release date.

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star as murderous Grace Bernard, protagonist extraordinaire in How To Kill Your Family, a new eight-part Netflix series thrillingly inspired by Bella Mackie’s best-selling novel of the same name! pic.twitter.com/WGep4CPJmY — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 21, 2024

Who else will be part of the series?

Bella Mackie, the author, serves as the co-producer of the series. Emma Moran also joined as the lead writer of the series. Like many others, I can’t imagine anyone else playing the role of Grace other than Anya Taylor-Joy. If anyone will pull off the role of a spiteful murderer, it has to be her. Anya Taylor-Joy is just as excited to be part of the project, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. She says that “as soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be part of bringing this story to life.”

Other cast members haven’t been revealed yet. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to watch this gritty series.

