How Many Seasons of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Will There Be? Here’s What We Know.

If you’re a Jujutsu Kaisen fan who has only seen the anime for now, then you’re probably thinking that the end is far from sight. There are longer series out there from the ’90s that haven’t finished up to date, and there are others that stretched to a decade.

But according to Gege Akutami, the author of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will reach its conclusion in 2024. In fact, Akutami’s editor has already confirmed that an ending has been decided. We probably won’t be ready for whatever the end has in store, but we only hope for it to be epic.

It’s unclear if the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, also the current arc of the manga, will be its last. But while there’s no clear information right now on how many anime seasons we can expect, it would be a safe estimate to say that there will be five seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen if the last season is cut into further segments like Attack on Titan’s fourth part.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc has seen the most devastating losses and deaths, and it comes right after the Culling Game Arc. The Culling Game Arc will be animated for the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation by MAPPA. If events are followed, then the Shinjuku Showdown Arc should be the fourth season of the anime.

**Spoilers ahead, anime watchers!**

Attacks against Sukuna have been futile, but Yuta has arrived at the scene, and the sorcerers might have a fighting chance to turn things around. We’re still waiting for other good things to come, like the revival of a certain sorcerer or for Megumi to wake up. But it’s best not to assume that things will turn out fine, since our hopes have been dashed too many times to count.

(featured image: MAPPA)

