Will ‘Attack on Titan’ Continue Beyond Season 4?

Attack on Titan‘s three-part fourth season has been a thrilling and unpredictable ride, leaving fans eager to know if a fifth season is in order. Based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, the series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by man-eating creatures known as Titans. When Eren Yeager (Bryce Papenbrook)’s mother is killed by a Titan, he assembles a team to fulfill his vow to defeat every last Titan. Over the seasons, the situation has become more complicated as human affairs played a role in the Titans’ attack on Paradis Island.

The addition of more history and world-building culminated in Attack on Titan season 4, in which humans are now waging war on each other as the centuries-long Eldia-Marley feud erupts into violence. Season 4 isn’t over yet, as fans are still awaiting the second half of Part 3. The first episode of Part 3 premiered in early March, but the second episode isn’t expected until the fall of 2023. (This space between episodes isn’t surprising as season 4 has actually been spread across three years, with the first episode premiering in December 2020.) However, with the end of the season finally in sight, fans are looking to the future beyond season 4.

Will there be a season 5 of Attack on Titan?

Unfortunately, it does not appear as if there will be a season 5 of Attack on Titan. After all, season 4 was given the subtitle The Final Season, and the manga itself ended back in June 2021. While this should dispel any rumors of another season, those who are familiar with the show may still be a little skeptical. As mentioned above, Attack on Titan has a bit of a reputation for stretching itself out a bit longer than necessary. After all, the series has been on the air for almost 10 years and only has four seasons to show for it. Some of the gaps between seasons and parts of seasons were necessary due to delays and catching up with the manga, but the extension of season 4 has felt a bit more intentional.

This is because both Part One and Part Two of Attack on Titan were touted as the official end of the series. Of course, as the parts played out with no satisfactory conclusion in sight, fans realized that there had to be another part. It wasn’t until the credits rolled on the Part One and Part Two finales that the series officially announced that another part was coming. It’s an odd strategy, but it definitely has heightened buzz and emotions as viewers ponder when—or if—the Attack on Titan series finale actually will air.

So far, there are no known plans for another season, and the show’s fourth season has been advertised as the final season since its onset. However, given how much the show enjoys stretching itself out and toying with fans about its ending, it remains a small possibility that the second half of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 will announce that there’s still another whole season or “part” on the horizon.

