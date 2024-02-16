Skip to main content

How Long is The New ‘Demon Slayer’ Movie?

Demon Slayer is returning with a new movie, which will introduce us to the upcoming Hashira Training Arc from the manga. The Demon Slayer Corps has to become stronger if they want to have a chance against the Upper Moons and Muzan himself.

Now that it’s coming to cinemas worldwide, you’re probably wondering how long the movie will last and how much it covers. There will be a separate fourth season for Demon Slayer, which will go into depth with the Hashira Training Arc. The movie will combine the last episode of Demon Slayer’s third season and the first episode of the fourth season. The movie will run for a total of one hour and ten minutes, or 70 minutes total.

The Hashiras have discovered the possibility of acquiring the Demon Slayer mark. Muichiro Tokito experienced awakening his mark and recorded the specific conditions to activate the Demon Slayer mark. Meanwhile, Nezuko is now able to walk under the sun without turning into ash. This might become a good reason for Muzan to attack, among a list of other reasons.

Tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—To the Hashira Training

Demon Slayer’s newest movie is now showing in cinemas, and you can get tickets at the official Demon Slayer website. You can choose whether you want to watch the movie in Japanese dub with English subtitles or in English dub. Get these tickets before they sell out in your area!

