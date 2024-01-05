‘Demon Slayer: Hashira’ Training Arc Confirmed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans don’t have to wait another year for the Hashira Training Arc to be animated. Unlike Swordsmith Village Arc, the third season of Demon Slayer has been confirmed for spring 2024, and a teaser has been released by Ufotable. The first episode will be a premiere that lasts an hour.

Given the episode’s length, it will be available at cinemas in 140 countries and regions. Fans who’ve read the manga would know that this arc is brutal but fulfilling for the main characters of the series. Even faces fans haven’t seen in a while are bound to reappear in the next season.

【Official Trailer】

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Hashira Training Arc"

Scheduled for Spring 2024!



The first episode being one-hour special



✨More: https://t.co/Wf8QqidC4s

pic.twitter.com/t3TQGf7wF1 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 10, 2023

The title isn’t really subtle, but after the Swordsmith Village Arc, even the Hashiras have to put themselves under intense training in order to stand a chance at beating the notorious Upper Moons. After Kamado Tanjiro and Tokito Muichiro awakened their marks while in dire straights, they realized that this could be a weapon to defeat the other Upper Moons. These marks that give a temporary boost in power only appear if the user pushes past the ceiling of their strengths. This doesn’t mean that only the Hashiras will be training.

Tanjiro and his gang, as well as the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps, will be subject to intense training under the Hashiras themselves. Even the retired Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, will be making a comeback just to train combatants in the Demon Slayer Corps. Who else awakens their mark in this arc? It’s best to leave that to the premiere and the upcoming season, since it wouldn’t be nice to spoil those who haven’t read the events of the manga.

Aside from the characters buffing up, anime fans are also curious about Nezuko and her acquired ability to resist the sun despite being a demon herself. What this ability could do in the upcoming fights against higher-ranking demons is unknown to anime-only fans, but it’s something to anticipate with excitement.

(featured image: Ufotable)

