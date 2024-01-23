Skip to main content

Are There ‘Demon Slayer’ World Tour 2024 Tickets? Answered

By Jan 23rd, 2024, 5:28 pm
The Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc movie has been confirmed, but now what? Will it be available in your local cinemas, or will you have to wait for it to drop into your streaming service?

Even if you don’t get to watch the movie, it’s a combination of the last episode of Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village and the first episode of the season after. But you’re just as hyped as every Demon Slayer fan, and your patience is growing thinner after almost a year without any new Demon Slayer content.

According to the World Tour 2024 trailer for Demon Slayer, there will be more screenings available for the upcoming movie compared to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. That’s comforting for everybody who wasn’t able to watch the last movie in their local theaters, but the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 will also have special screenings for select locations.

Some of the cast members of the anime will be present at the special screenings, which will happen on the different dates below.

Tour DateCitySpecial Guests
February 2, 2024TokyoNatsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobuhiko Okamoto
February 3, 2024TokyoTakahiro Sakurai, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kengo Kawanishi, Saori Hayami, Kana Hanazawa, Kenichi Suzumura, Toshihiko Seki, Tomokazu Sugita
February 10, 2024New YorkNatsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, and Producer Yuma Takahashi
February 11, 2024SeoulKengo Kawanishi and Kana Hanazawa
February 13, 2024BerlinTo be announced
February 17, 2024MexicoTakahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, and Producer Yuma Takahashi
February 17, 2024SingaporeNatsuki Hanae and Akari Kito
February 18, 2024JakartaNatsuki Hanae and Akari Kito
February 19, 2024São PauloTo be announced
February 24, 2024ParisNatsuki Hanae
February 24, 2024TaipeiYoshitsugu Matsuoka and Saori Hayami
February 25, 2024LondonNatsuki Hanae
February 25, 2024Hong KongYoshitsugu Matsuoka and Saori Hayami

There are no tickets available for sale for the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 Special Screening as of this moment, but the movie will be releasing soon in cinemas. Fans from the U.S. can anticipate ticket sales announcements going live on the Demon Slayer website. Based on ticket sales for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, fans should also keep an eye out on Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and Atom Tickets.

