Are There ‘Demon Slayer’ World Tour 2024 Tickets? Answered
The Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc movie has been confirmed, but now what? Will it be available in your local cinemas, or will you have to wait for it to drop into your streaming service?
Even if you don’t get to watch the movie, it’s a combination of the last episode of Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village and the first episode of the season after. But you’re just as hyped as every Demon Slayer fan, and your patience is growing thinner after almost a year without any new Demon Slayer content.
According to the World Tour 2024 trailer for Demon Slayer, there will be more screenings available for the upcoming movie compared to Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. That’s comforting for everybody who wasn’t able to watch the last movie in their local theaters, but the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 will also have special screenings for select locations.
Some of the cast members of the anime will be present at the special screenings, which will happen on the different dates below.
|Tour Date
|City
|Special Guests
|February 2, 2024
|Tokyo
|Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Nobuhiko Okamoto
|February 3, 2024
|Tokyo
|Takahiro Sakurai, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kengo Kawanishi, Saori Hayami, Kana Hanazawa, Kenichi Suzumura, Toshihiko Seki, Tomokazu Sugita
|February 10, 2024
|New York
|Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, and Producer Yuma Takahashi
|February 11, 2024
|Seoul
|Kengo Kawanishi and Kana Hanazawa
|February 13, 2024
|Berlin
|To be announced
|February 17, 2024
|Mexico
|Takahiro Sakurai, Kengo Kawanishi, and Producer Yuma Takahashi
|February 17, 2024
|Singapore
|Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito
|February 18, 2024
|Jakarta
|Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito
|February 19, 2024
|São Paulo
|To be announced
|February 24, 2024
|Paris
|Natsuki Hanae
|February 24, 2024
|Taipei
|Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Saori Hayami
|February 25, 2024
|London
|Natsuki Hanae
|February 25, 2024
|Hong Kong
|Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Saori Hayami
There are no tickets available for sale for the Demon Slayer World Tour 2024 Special Screening as of this moment, but the movie will be releasing soon in cinemas. Fans from the U.S. can anticipate ticket sales announcements going live on the Demon Slayer website. Based on ticket sales for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, fans should also keep an eye out on Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and Atom Tickets.
(featured image: Ufotable)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]