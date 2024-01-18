‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training’ Is Almost Here!

After the last season ended with so many possibilities, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training is finally coming to the big screen. It’s the perfect movie to watch if you want to prepare for Demon Slayer Season 4, especially if you’re in need of a recap.

The movie will consist of the last episode of Demon Slayer season 3 and then transition into the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4. Tanjiro and the Hashiras may have found a way to increase their chances of survival. With enough training and preparation, they might succeed in killing Muzan at long last.

But how far will Tanjiro, the Hashiras, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps go to unlock their demon slayer marks? Time is running out for Ubuyashiki, and the rest of the Demon Slayers have to make their move before Muzan wipes them out and takes Nezuko for good.

It’ll be hard to rewatch the heartbreaking decision Tanjiro had to make between Nezuko, who was burning from the sun, and Hantegu, who was about to attack fleeing villagers. It’s the first time the Demon Slayer fandom has seen Tanjiro falter. If Nezuko hadn’t pushed her brother away, Hantegu would’ve succeeded in killing the villagers.

All these painful scenes, as well as the new season’s first episode, can be watched in IMAX theaters near you on February 23, 2024. The tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training aren’t available yet, but you can check Fandango and leave your notifications on so you don’t miss out on ticket sales.

