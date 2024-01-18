Skip to main content

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training’ Is Almost Here!

By Jan 18th, 2024, 6:03 pm
Tanjiro torn between protecting Nezuko and killing Hantegu from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

After the last season ended with so many possibilities, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training is finally coming to the big screen. It’s the perfect movie to watch if you want to prepare for Demon Slayer Season 4, especially if you’re in need of a recap.

Recommended Videos

The movie will consist of the last episode of Demon Slayer season 3 and then transition into the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4. Tanjiro and the Hashiras may have found a way to increase their chances of survival. With enough training and preparation, they might succeed in killing Muzan at long last.

But how far will Tanjiro, the Hashiras, and the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps go to unlock their demon slayer marks? Time is running out for Ubuyashiki, and the rest of the Demon Slayers have to make their move before Muzan wipes them out and takes Nezuko for good.

It’ll be hard to rewatch the heartbreaking decision Tanjiro had to make between Nezuko, who was burning from the sun, and Hantegu, who was about to attack fleeing villagers. It’s the first time the Demon Slayer fandom has seen Tanjiro falter. If Nezuko hadn’t pushed her brother away, Hantegu would’ve succeeded in killing the villagers.

All these painful scenes, as well as the new season’s first episode, can be watched in IMAX theaters near you on February 23, 2024. The tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training aren’t available yet, but you can check Fandango and leave your notifications on so you don’t miss out on ticket sales.

(featured image: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.