Here’s A Detailed Guide to Watching the Arrowverse Crossovers in Order

When Arrow first aired on the CW in 2012, no one thought it would grow into the Arrowverse. The Arrowverse’s mastermind, Greg Berlanti, has always said that each step in the growth of the Arrowverse was a surprise. And producer Marc Guggenheim recalled to Entertainment Weekly that, when Arrow first premiered, whenever they were asked if the show would introduce any other superheroes, their answer was always a resounding “no.”

Now, 11 years later, the final Arrowverse show left standing, The Flash, is coming to an end. But, the road to The Flash‘s finale has been filled with exciting, intense, and sometimes downright ludicrous crossover events—the kind only possible in comic book media. The Arrowverse is made up of six broadcast shows and two web series, coming to a grand total of 40 seasons of television. If that sounds (understandably) daunting but you still want to know what the fuss was all about, you might be better off catching up with the Arrowverse’s infamous crossovers instead of watching a seemingly never-ending amount of TV.

So, here’s a detailed guide to watching all of the crossovers order.

Flash vs. Arrow (2014)

(The CW)

This is the storyline that started the Arrowverse’s annual crossover trend. Spread over two episodes, one in each series, Flash vs. Arrow sees The Flash and Green Arrow help each other solve various crimes in their respective cities involving a deadly boomerang-wielder. Watch The Flash Season 1, Episode 8: “The Flash vs. Arrow (I)” and Arrow Season 3, Episode 8: “The Brave and the Bold (II).”

Heroes Join Forces (2015)

(The CW)

Serving as an introduction for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow show, Heroes Join Forces sees Team Flash and Team Arrow take on the villain Vandal Savage while trying to protect Hawkman (a.k.a. Carter Hall) and Hawkgirl (a.k.a Kendra Saunders). Watch The Flash Season 2, Episode 8:”Legends of Today (I)” and Arrow Season 4, Episode 8: “Legends of Yesterday (II)”.

Invasion! (2016)

(The CW)

The first crossover to utilize characters from Supergirl, Invasion! sees Earth being invaded by an alien race called the Dominators. The Flash and Green Arrow soon realize that they need Supergirl and the Legends’ help to stop them. Invasion! is also the first Arrowverse crossover to take place across more than two shows and two episodes. Watch Supergirl Season 2, Episode 8: “Medusa (I)”, The Flash Season 3, Episode 8: “Invasion! (II)”, Arrow Season 5, Episode 8: “Invasion! (III)”, and Legends of Tomorrow Season 2, Episode 7: “Invasion! (IV)”.

Crisis on Earth-X (2017)

(The CW)

The fourth Arrowverse crossover overall, Crisis on Earth-X served as a set-up for the animated web miniseries Freedom Fighters: The Ray. Barry Allen and Iris West’s wedding is interrupted by Nazis from Earth-X intent on taking over the world. Watch Supergirl Season 3, Episode 8: “Crisis on Earth-X (I)”, Arrow Season 6, Episode 8: “Crisis on Earth-X (II)”, The Flash Season 4, Episode 8: “Crisis on Earth-X (III)”, and Legends of Tomorrow Season 3, Episode 8: “Crisis on Earth-X (IV)”.

Elseworlds (2018)

(The CW)

When an Arkham Asylum doctor rewrites reality, Barry Allen and Oliver Queen swap lives–and they’re the only ones who know that something is wrong. Elseworlds is the first Arrowverse crossover to include Batwoman, as well as Tyler Hoechlin’s version of Superman (despite Superman & Lois not officially being part of the Arrowverse). Watch The Flash Season 5, Episode 9: “Elseworlds (I)”, Arrow Season 7, Episode 9: “Elseworlds (II)”, and Supergirl Season 4, Episode 9: “Elseworlds (III)”.

Crisis on Infinite Earths (2019)

(The CW)

The Arrowverse’s biggest crossover ever, Crisis on Infinite Earths brings together heroes from the Arrowverse and beyond (say hello to Tom Welling’s Clark Kent!) to prevent the villainous Anti-Monitor from ending all of reality. This crossover includes Black Lightning for the first time, as the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline was featured in Black Lightning Season 3, Episode 9: “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis”. For the full crossover, watch Supergirl Season 5, Episode 9: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One (I)”, Batwoman Season 1, Episode 9: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two (II)”, The Flash Season 6, Episode 9: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three (III)”, Arrow Season 8, Episode 8: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four (IV)”, and Legends of Tomorrow Season 5, Episode 1: “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five (V)”.

Armageddon (2021)

(The CW)

The first Arrowverse event without Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen and the first to take place in just one show, Armageddon served as a five-episode kick-off for The Flash‘s eighth season. Team Flash is forced to turn to old friends and familiar allies when the alien Despero comes to Earth convinced Barry will be responsible for the next Armageddon.

Because of the nature of this five-part event, and with it focusing on Barry and his unique effect on the world (and the restrictions of Covid at the time of filming), The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace does not consider Armageddon to be a proper crossover. However, given it likely marks the last major event featuring multiple characters in the Arrowverse, now that all shows except The Flash have ended (and The Flash will conclude on May 25, 2023), we thought it was best to include it in this list, anyway.

If you’re looking for some fun, over-the-top superhero storytelling, then the Arrowverse’s crossovers are certainly a great place to start. Enjoy!

(featured image: The CW)

