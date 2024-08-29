New ‘Agatha All Along’ trailer seemingly confirms a major fan theory

Agatha All Along is an exciting time for me, Wanda Maximoff’s biggest supporter. The show, which focuses on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), is going to have connections to WandaVision. And the new trailer for the show may be giving us hints as to who Joe Locke is playing.

When Locke’s casting was announced and the show was focusing on the witches surrounding Agatha, many had their theories about who he would be playing, and I think this new trailer just proved us all right. “Confession: I know an egregious amount about you,” he says in the new trailer. “Been obsessed since I first read up on your Salem days. That’s why I saved you from the spell you were under. You’re the only witch that’s ever survived the Witches’ Road.”

When Agatha asks him who he is, his mouth is magically covered over, and we can’t hear what he says, but it does look like a very important letter covers up the spoiler. That letter? An m. I’m 90% sure this is going to be Billy Maximoff.

One of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) twin boys goes by the name Wiccan, and he manipulates his electrokinetic energy from his hands, much like how Wanda controls her chaos magic. Wiccan’s powers are similar to his mother’s, where his brother, Tommy, goes by the name “Speed,” and his powers manifest like that of his uncle, Pietro Maximoff.

We don’t know for sure if this is the case. It just seems like Locke is saying Billy Maximoff and there is an M like shape on his lips, keeping the secret from us, but even confirmation that the character’s identity is a notable mystery within the show, not just in real life, makes it seem more likely. Billy being a part of Agatha All Along wouldn’t be surprising given his shared history with Agatha already, but it would be an interesting flip to Agatha’s relationship with the Maximoffs.

It’d be an interesting way to bring Wanda back

In the comics, Wanda’s relationship to Agatha is often tied to her twins. Prior to the House of M storyline, Agatha is part of Wanda’s dream reality where she lives with her boys. What if the show is flipping that idea and has Billy trying to get his mother back? Instead of putting it all on Wanda, what if her boys are trying to find her for once?

Given how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness played out for the Scarlet Witch, I wouldn’t be opposed to the idea that Billy Maximoff wants to use his powers to find her. It would make sense why they are refusing to bring Wanda back for this show. If the entire premise surrounds Billy reaching out to Agatha for help finding her, they wouldn’t be able to talk about Olsen returning as Wanda.

All that being said, none of this is confirmed. But much like how WandaVision had us guessing each week, this trailer is one of the first Marvel trailers in a while where I’ve started to cook up theories about what it all could mean. Is this my Billy Maximoff? Is Speed going to show up too, and are Wanda’s boys going to save her and bring her back? Time will tell, but this does get the wheels turning in my Maximoff-loving head.

