‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ isn’t what you’d first think

With a trailer and release date confirmed, here’s what you need to know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Recommended Videos

A new Hulu show promises to explore The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, pulling back the curtain on the Mom Tokkers from the Church of Latter Day Saints. There’s a surprising number of Mormon influencers across the country and you might think this documentary from Hulu would explore why that is and why they’re so popular, generating millions of views on some videos.

However, there’s a twist in this documentary that involves sex, swinging, and scandals. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming show.

When is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives coming out?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on September 6, coming to Hulu in its entirety and ready to binge. There will be eight episodes, tracking the scandalous hidden swinging lives of the eight central Mormon women – and their husbands, of course.

What the trailer of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives tells us

The trailer for the Hulu show starts off focusing on the picture-perfect lives that the wives featured initially present themselves as happening. However, there’s clearly more going on, as the synopsis tells us.

“The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines,” it reads. “Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line.

“Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

Seemingly, one or more of couples have engaged in swinging, which is when partners ‘swap’ with each other to have sex with people outside of their marriage. This doesn’t seem to align with Mormon values, making it all the more shocking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6qyTIzbs9w

Meet the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast

The central figures of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been confirmed by Hulu and all of them have popular TikTok accounts to boot. They are: Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt.

The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, the company behind Bling Empire and My Unorthodox Life. Executive producers are Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck and Eric Monsky at Jeff Jenkins Productions, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans at 3BMG, and Danielle Pistotnik, Georgia Berger, and Lisa Filipelli at Select Management Group.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy