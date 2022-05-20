The CW Boss Implies Superheroes Still Have a Place There Despite Cancellations

With Riverdale, Legends of Tomorrow, and multiple other shows now gone from The CW in the midst of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and on the cusp of the network’s possible sale, there has been some wondering about what will happen to the rest of the superhero and comic book-based properties. The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz hasn’t gotten too much into details about what the future would be like, but he did give some hints about the future of superhero works.

“For the CW DC universe, we have Gotham Knights, so we are staying in the superhero business, we are staying with Greg Berlanti who has masterminded creatively the CW DC Universe,” he said, according to Deadline.

“We plan to stay in this business no matter what the outcome is in the event of a sale or no sale,” he continued. “I think the Warner side realizes the value of having these properties up, DC Comics realizes the value of what it does for their marketability in terms of what these franchise are. Legends created a whole new life for characters they may not have even existed or used; they had not seen the light of day. We have brought enormous value to DC and Warner Bros. in terms of realization of the universe Greg Berlanti and his team have created.”

While not being able to speak on the behalf of Warner Bros. Discovery about how they envision The CW, Pedowitz gave some promise: “As far as we are concerned, we are interconnected because of the work of Greg Berlanti and his team and will stay that way.” Arrowverse shows have been some of the biggest shows on The CW since The Vampire Diaries first hit the scene. Now, that universe is gone, and The Flash is the only remaining big Arrowverse show. One things is for sure: The CW is going through some big changes.

Now only time can tell if it will be an improvement or not. Crossing my fingers for more of the creative projects and diverse projects we saw on predecessors The WB and UPN—instead of just … tween stuff. We need more supernatural adult material.

(via Deadline, featured image: Jack Rowand/The CW)

