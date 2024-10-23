‘He certainly falls into the general definition of fascist’: Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff all-but-confirms what we’ve all been thinking

Nobody is letting JD Vance off the hook when he called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler” before. It’s an off-handed remark, but it seems that someone else agrees with Trump’s moniker.

John Kelly, the White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, accused Trump of being a fascist. In an interview with the New York Times, Kelly said, “Certainly the former president is in the far-right area; he’s certainly an authoritarian; he admires people who are dictators—he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure.”

Kelly also accused Trump of praising Hitler on more than one occasion. Two individuals allegedly overheard Trump say, “I need the kind of generals Hitler had.” The alleged Hitler praise was denied by Alex Pfeiffer, Trump’s spokesperson. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson from Trump’s campaign, also disagreed with Kelly.

Kelly on tape saying Trump praised Hitler multiple times pic.twitter.com/JWZjTwbc4y — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2024

Cheung stated, “John Kelly has totally beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated because he failed to serve his president well while working as Chief of Staff and currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Regardless of these back-and-forths, this testimony from Kelly and the alleged remarks are cause for concern. They’re dangerous remarks for a presidential candidate to make. Americans ought to be concerned about who they’re electing in 2024.

What should voters consider?

Kelly said that voters should consider “fitness and character” when selecting their president. He put these two characteristics above a candidate’s stances. There have been whispers about former President Trump’s cognitive decline. Experts have weighed in and theorized that his speech isn’t just a sign of old age.

Trump’s medical records are also kept under wraps. Trump repeatedly said that he’s healthy and that he has passed several medical tests on his Truth Social account. These claims are unverified, and doctors that support Vice President Harris are calling for Trump to release his medical records.

