Trump’s tariffs bring a controversial ‘Star Wars’ movie plot to life

Sometimes, you look back on our collective past and think “can’t believe they got that right.” I am of course talking about the plot of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

For those who don ‘t recall, the beginning of the first film in the prequel trilogy includes an opening crawl all about trade wars. Thrilling stuff. But it is fascinating that somehow, George Lucas and company knew that a bunch of his nerds would have to be talking about tariffs someday. Why couldn’t you have warned us, George?!

Currently, President Donald Trump is imposing tariffs on other countries, thinking that it won’t hit Americans (it will). This tariff plan has, essentially, backfired and places like China and Canada are not playing games with the President. Which means that everyone who saw The Phantom Menace is now going “SEE?!”

The opening crawl is as follows: “Turmoil has engulfed the Galactic Republic. The taxation of trade routes to outlying star systems is in dispute. Hoping to resolve the matter with a blockade of deadly battleships, the greedy Trade Federation has stopped all shipping to the small planet of Naboo. While the congress of the Republic endlessly debates this alarming chain of events, the Supreme Chancellor has secretly dispatched two Jedi Knights, the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, to settle the conflict….”

One X user put is so beautifully: “‘Phantom menace has a bad plot’ chuds looking real stupid right now. You’re living it buddy.” Unfortunately, Lucas was on to something when he started talking about trade wars.

I don’t think a little green guy will solve our problems (but who knows! The president is orange after all) but it is kind of poignant that the franchise who taught a lot of us to oppose fascism and rules like Palpatine was…right about trade wars.





