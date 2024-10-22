‘His diminishing cognitive ability can’t be ignored’: More evidence is pointing towards Donald Trump’s undeniable cognitive decline

Everyone has seen the bizarre town hall Q&A that turned into a listening session of former President Trump’s favorite Spotify hits. Many have been theorizing Trump’s cognitive decline, and his niece is just the latest critic to weigh in.

Mary Trump wrote in a blogpost, “It’s hard to see how anybody thinks my uncle is still tethered to reality.” She also noted that the odd town hall event “was the best example so far of his cognitive decline.” This isn’t the first time Mary criticized the former president. She has been staunchly vocal against him with her best-selling, tell-all book. She ripped her uncle apart, but Mary left with an important message. “We have to keep shining a light on Donald’s increasing, and increasingly serious, deficiencies.”

It seems that Mary isn’t the only one sounding the alarm on Donald Trump’s alleged cognitive decline. Kimberly Atkins Stohr, a senior columnist from The Boston Globe, said that his “diminishing cognitive ability can’t be ignored.” For Stohr, there was a downturn in Trump’s inability to stay on topic and speak coherently.

Speculations about dementia

Trump’s possibility of dementia is one that several experts corroborate. Harry Segal, a senior lecturer from Cornell University’s Psychological Department, gave his two cents. “There are examples of phonemic paraphasia—swapping parts of words for others that sound similar, these are signs of early dementia, even though they are intermittent.” Trump reportedly mistakes words and often loses his train of thought.

Online, many have speculated that Trump has dementia. Social media users have also frequently talked about the former president’s possible cognitive decline. As of today, Donald Trump is yet to release his medical report. Even without expert opinion, voters need only to listen to Trump’s recent interviews and social media posts. Everyone simply has to see with their own eyes how Trump goes on tangents when posed with important questions.

