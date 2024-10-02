Americans won’t let JD Vance forget he called Donald Trump ‘America’s Hitler’

It’s a pretty memorable thing to say within the political sphere, so JD Vance shouldn’t be confused as to why people won’t let go of the fact that he once called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler.” With the Vance/Walz debate having just aired, the comparison has been pulled up once again.

What’s that, oh, it’s the smell of hypocrisy. That’s what many felt at the debate between Vice Presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance, which aired on CBS last night. Compared to the Presidential debate which took place a few weeks against between Trump and Kamala Harris, the two refrained from attacking one another, rather focusing on certain key policies and instead attacking the other’s running mate.

The hypocrisy comes in when we remember that Vance has already done a fair amount of criticizing – of Trump, that is. Ahead of Trump’s 2016 election, when Vacne was still a venture capitalist and author if the recently released book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, Vance had some fairly strong words to say about the Republican Presidential Candidate.

Screenshots between Vance and his former roommate, now Rep. Josh McLaurin, arose, which showed that Vance had written: “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?” In the years that followed, Vance was more openly critical of Trump, stating he was America’s “cultural heroin” and “just another opioid” for Middle America.

The Kool-Aid has been drunk

Tunes have changed now that Vance is Trump’s running mate and Republican pick for Vice-President, with many now calling Vance an “ass kisser.” In 2020, Vance ran for Senator of Ohio and finally embraced Trump, who endorsed his campaign. Since then, Vance has changed his mind on many of the statements that he made eight years ago, but the internet is not going to let him forget.

Videos of the reactions to the debate last night arose, including this interview with Donald Trump Jr. The interview seemed to focus on Trump Jr.’s views that the media is “vilifying” his father and risking his life (as if Trump hasn’t also gone after individuals repeatedly himself) with the interviewer reminding him that his current running mate held strongly opposed views towards Trump on a few years ago.

Another user posted in a response a list of recording and visual screenshots of some of the statements Vance has made regarding Trump in the past, just to remind us.

The account Republican Voters Against Trump also posted a reminder of Vance’s back tracking, sharing a clip of a debate between Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. In the clip, Ryan calls out Vance’s hypocrisy, saying that Vance conveniently changes his mind about people once he needs their financial support.

Whatever he said before 2020, Vance is clearly now on Trump’s side but, as Mike Pence found out, that may not be a very stable, or even safe, place to be. Perhaps in another few years time Vance will change his opinion once again. We can only wait and see.

