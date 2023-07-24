Has Sylvie Gone Punk in ‘Loki’ Season 2?

San Diego Comic-Con was quiet this year, and Loki fans were disappointed that Marvel’s Loki season 2 trailer didn’t materialize (although we did get another trailer for The Marvels). Attendees didn’t leave completely empty-handed, though—the Marvel booth in the Exhibitor Hall displayed several Loki costumes. Included in the display were Loki’s new TVA uniform and coat, Mobius’ space suit, a jumpsuit that may be Ke Huy Quan’s TVA uniform, and a hunter uniform. Attendees also got to see Sylvie’s new outfit—which includes some interesting additions.

The photo above shows a closeup of Sylvie’s season 2 costume, which consists of her armor from season 1, with the gold neckpiece torn out and replaced by what look like rivets. The costume also includes a long houndstooth coat. At the waist, you can see a tear in Sylvie’s armor, which has been mended with a cluster of large safety pins.

Sylvie’s season 2 costume has previously been seen in set leaks, which show her wearing a McDonalds uniform and sporting a wolf cut. In a promo released by Disney+, last December we briefly see Sylvie wearing the coat and a sweatshirt as she listens to a record through headphones.

Take it from the God of Mischief himself: We can’t wait for 2023 on #DisneyPlus. ? #DisneyPlusFeelsLikeHome pic.twitter.com/THWdB85xUw — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 19, 2022

I am, to be frank, obsessed with those safety pins. There’s so much character detail in that one little spot! How did her armor get torn? Why did she use safety pins instead of just getting a new outfit—especially since she talked about wanting a change of clothing in season 1? Sure, I’ve been known to reach for a safety pin or two in an emergency, but all the pins on Sylvie’s costume seem a little excessive.

Then there’s the record she’s listening to. It seems clear that, after destroying the Sacred Timeline, Sylvie is going on some kind of 1970s journey of self-discovery. When the promo came out, I assumed she was listening to, I don’t know, Fleetwood Mac or something, but now that I’ve seen those pins, I’m getting a definite punk rock vibe.

I mean, why not? You have to admit that Sylvie’s always been pretty punk. Taking out the time fascists and then just walking away? The most hardcore anarchist you know wishes they were that cool. I think Hobie Brown would be proud.

I’m excited that Loki and Mobius are returning, but Sylvie’s my girl. I can’t wait to see what she gets up to when Loki season 2 drops on October 6.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

