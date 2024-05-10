Get Ready for More Stoner Comedy as ‘Ted’ Season 2 Is Officially on the Way

Ted has officially been renewed for a second season at Peacock. Here’s everything we know about season 2 of the prequel series so far.

Ted serves as a prequel to Ted (2012) and its sequel, Ted 2. The original movies follow John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a man living with his teddy bear, Ted (Seth MacFarlane), who came to life when he was a child. Despite his cute and cuddly appearance, Ted is a vulgar, foul-mouthed bear with a penchant for partying and smoking marijuana. Given the bear’s reckless antics, John’s girlfriend gives him an ultimatum to have Ted move out. The movie proved to be a huge box-office hit and is still, to this date, the second highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time. While the sequel, Ted 2, was still a box-office success, it came nowhere close to matching the first movie’s grossing and was panned by critics.

Hence, the franchise took a nearly 10-year break before coming back with the Ted prequel series, which sees a 16-year-old Bennett (Max Burkholder) navigating high school with his best friend Ted. Viewers follow along on several hilarious adventures as Bennett becomes acquainted with marijuana for the first time and struggles to raise his status at school. The show became one of Peacock’s most-watched original series of all time and earned stellar reviews from audiences who couldn’t get enough of the vulgar stoner humor mixed with touching messages of friendship and family. As a result, Ted was officially greenlit for season 2.

What to expect from Ted season 2

(Peacock)

Ted was officially greenlit for season 2 on May 9 and hasn’t begun production yet. As a result, the release date is uncertain. However, it might be some time before season 2 arrives on Peacock, as it is quite costly and time-consuming to make a live-action TV series with a CGI protagonist. Season 1 filming began in the summer of 2022, but the series didn’t premiere until January 2024. So, even if production on season 2 begins soon, viewers are most likely looking at a 2026 release date.

Meanwhile, the full lead cast of Ted season 1 is expected to return. The eponymous talking bear will, of course, return, meaning MacFarlane will be back to provide the voice and motion capture for the character. Burkholder will also be returning, as the show wouldn’t be the same without the iconic duo of Bennett and Ted. Also highly likely to return is Bennett’s dysfunctional family, including his crass Republican father, Matty Bennett (Scott Grimes), and soft-spoken mother, Susan Bennett (Alanna Ubach). Bennett’s educated and fiery cousin, Blair (Giorgia Whigham), should also be back to round out the family.

Other cast members who could also return include Marissa Shankar as Blair’s girlfriend Sarah, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim as Bennett’s crush, Bethany, Jack Seavor McDonald as Bennett’s bully-turned-son Clive, Julius Sharpe as Bennett’s unhinged teacher, Mr. George, and Penny Johnson Jerald as the Principal of Bennett and Ted’s high school. No new cast members have been confirmed, but it’s always possible some of the original stars, like Wahlberg or Mila Kunis, could cameo in the season.

Plotwise, no details have been officially confirmed. However, Ted executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh teased some ideas shortly after season 1’s premiere. Since the first season explores Bennett’s junior year of high school, further seasons could follow him at different points in his life. They teased how future seasons might see Bennett and Ted’s adventures during Bennett’s senior year, during high school graduation, or his first year of college. It remains to be seen if Ted season 2 will feature any kind of time jump. If not, it’s possible it might explore Bennett’s senior year of high school and graduation. One can only imagine what kind of stunts he and Ted would pull on college visits or while writing college applications.

Further details on Ted season 2 should be forthcoming as production draws closer.

