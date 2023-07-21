New Comic-Con Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Showcases Zawe Ashton’s Villain

San Diego Comic-Con may be quiet this year, but Marvel hasn’t left its fans hanging. On Thursday night, the studio released a surprise second trailer for The Marvels.

The trailer starts with Carole Danvers (Brie Larson) reuniting with Nick Fury. We then get our best look yet at Zawe Ashton’s character, Dar-Benn, a Kree revolutionary who has beef with Carole. Dar-Benn accuses Carole of taking “everything” from her, presumably referring to Carole’s fight against the Kree Empire.

Dar-Benn then reveals a bangle that’s identical to the one that first gave Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, her powers. Somehow, Dar-Benn is able to use the bangle to entangle the powers of Kamala, Carole, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). After that, we see extended versions of the scenes we saw in the first trailer, with the three Marvels struggling with their entangled powers, and then working together to fight back against Dar-Benn.

Zawe Ashton rocks as Dar-Benn

In a recent Entertainment Weekly feature, Ashton explained that she went to her partner, Tom Hiddleston, for advice on playing a Marvel villain. Ashton relayed what he told her about his experience playing Loki:

One of the main takeaways from our conversations was ‘What you put into Marvel, you get back.’ He said, ‘If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you’ll have an amazing experience on those sets.’ He really empowered me in that way.

It’s obvious from this new footage that Ashton took his advice to heart. I can’t wait to spend time with this villain.

Are those Nega-Bands?

In Ms. Marvel, we learned that Kamala’s bangle was an artifact from the Djinns, or the ClanDestines. However, the fact that Dar-Benn has the bangle’s twin seems to point to a theory that circulated before Ms. Marvel came out: that the bangles are actually Kree artifacts from the comics called Nega-Bands, which grant their wearers a variety of powers (or, in Kamala’s case, awaken dormant powers). Even if the Nega-Bands’ counterparts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are called something different, the concept could be the same.

What’s the deal with Nick Fury?

Isn’t Nick Fury old and washed up in Secret Invasion, currently streaming on Disney+? At least, that’s what everyone else in the series keeps saying about him. Unless The Marvels is a prequel, it looks like he might get back into tip top world-saving shape in the series finale next week.

When does The Marvels come out?

The Marvels, which sees Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau teaming up to fight Dar-Benn, comes out November 10,2023.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

