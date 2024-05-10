Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category:
TV

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Is Speeding Toward a Dramatic End

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: May 10, 2024 05:13 pm

Fans of The Good Doctor will be pleased to know that a new episode is coming out soon. We’ve got all the info on The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9 down below.

Potential spoilers for season 7 of The Good Doctor ahead

With just two episodes left in the season, the show has been ramping up the shocking revelations and high-stakes medical room tension. After Claire’s stunning biopsy, the team must now scramble to try and save her before it’s too late.

A few fans have speculated that Claire might not actually make it, which would fit in with the show’s themes of how difficult and heartbreaking the medical world can be. Claire is one of the most beloved characters in the show, so this would be a shocking twist indeed. Personally, I think there’s a strong chance Claire will actually pull through, and that the show is merely giving us well-earned tension for the finale without any dramatic turns. We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out when season 7 episode 9 releases on May 14 on ABC at 10 PM ET/PT. The season finale will follow the next week on May 21.

The Good Doctor was created by David Shore and premiered on September 25, 2017, on ABC. It is a remake of a 2013 South Korean drama of the same name, featuring a similar plot setup. The show revolves around a brilliant, autistic medical doctor named Shaun Murphy, who becomes a showstopper surgeon at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, one of the best hospitals in the country.

Keep in mind that The Good Doctor has been criticized for a wide range of serious problems, from transphobia to poor autism representation. We talked about some of those problems in the past, and they are issues that the show has yet to resolve. As Collider reports, Freddie Highmore, the actor behind Murphy, based his portrayal of the character off Autism Speaks’ definition of autism, which is a major problem because the organization has been criticized for being exceptionally detrimental to people with autism.

You can watch The Good Doctor on streaming platforms like ABC, Hulu, and Prime Video.

