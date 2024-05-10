Russell T. Davies Brought Weirdness Back to ‘Doctor Who’

Doctor Who is back and I wouldn’t say better than ever because it is a return to form. Which is exactly what I wanted. Somehow, returning show runner Russell T. Davies has shown how he plans to both change his approach to the series while still making it his again.

One of the things I would say about the original Davies run of Doctor Who (2005 – 2010) is that he leaned too heavily on the monster of the week elements without anything tying it all together until the end of the seasons. Which isn’t a bad thing but then I saw what Steven Moffat did with the Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi eras and I wish that the two could have possibly merged their styles.

Now, with Davies’ new era of the show led by Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, we’re seeing a bit more of an overall theme tied into his monster of the week episodes and it is glorious! The first episode of the season titled “Space Babies” takes the Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to a space ship that is seemingly run by a group of highly intelligent babies that have to fight off their own snot monster. I mean…if that is not some Christopher Eccleston or David Tennant nonsense, I don’t know what is.

But even with that one episode monster quality that the episode has, it does also still give you a reminder that something about Ruby is special and the Doctor has a mystery to figure out. That alone made me very excited for the rest of the season and how it will play out. But I also cannot forget how weird and funny the episode is and it made me realize that I missed that side of Doctor Who.

We’re back and weirder than ever

(Disney+)

The first episode that Davies did for Eccleston’s run had mannequins trying to kill people. His take on Doctor Who has always skewed on the weirder side which is why episodes like “Blink,” written by Steven Moffat, stuck out for how terrifying they were. Davies brings a lighter energy to his monsters and it typically works out for the season as a whole.

What worked with “Space Babies” for me is that it is just so out there and odd that I felt like I was transported back to 2005 and watching that era of Doctor Who. Not that I think it wasn’t fun in the more recent seasons (led by Jodie Whittaker with Chris Chibnall as show runner) but they were darker and a more serious take on the series. Davies brought back that hilarity and weird energy that the Doctor can have.

So now we have an episode of Doctor Who where the Doctor takes on a snot monster and I just think that is lovely. I hope the rest of the season has this balance of both serious episodes mixed with the absolute absurdity of something like “Space Babies” because that, to me, is when Doctor Who is at its best. And god, it feels good having Davies back.

